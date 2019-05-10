Gameweek 38 Tips : 3 Players to drop and pick - Fantasy Premier League (FPL)

Eden Hazard could blow up this week!

So for the last time this year - here's my 3 to pick and 3 to drop ahead of GW38! In this article you'll find 3 players who are worth picking up and 3 players who are worth putting down!

3 players to pick

Wilson will be chasing an England call-up for the summer!

#1 Callum Wilson - Forward (£6.8m)

Goals: 14

Assists: 12

Season Points: 166

Upcoming fixture: CRY (A)

I think Wilson is a great budget option for this week! 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games is good form. In my mind he's also an outside option for an England call-up for the Euro Nations finals this off-season. He'll be out to impress against a Palace side who have only 1 win at home in their last 5 games.

Wilson has taken 12 shots in his last 3 games - an outragerous 4 shots per game! He's due a good performance heading into the final game of the season!

#2 Aymeric Laporte - Defender (£6.3m)

Laporte is collecting bonus points and clean sheets for fun!

Goals: 2

Assists: 3

Clean Sheets: 18

Season Points: 169

Upcoming fixture: BHA (A)

The Frenchman has been the heartbeat of the backline for City this year - looking like a World Class centre half! He's chipped in with a few returns but his bonus points in the last 3 weeks (3 x maximum bonus!) make him a great and safe pick as City look to clinch the title as well as their 5th clean sheet on the spin!

#3 Eden Hazard - Midfielder (£11.0m)

Will this weekend be a big bang for the Belgian man?

Goals: 16

Assists: 15

Season Points: 237

Upcoming fixture: LEI (A)

The Belgian midfield maestro may well be getting set to play his last league game for Chelsea this weekend - and will want to go out with a bang!

Although he's without a goal in his last 4 games - he does have 3 assists and 4 bonus points. He's the focal point of the Chelsea attack and everything comes through him - so when he gets an attacking return it generally has bonus points along with it! Hopefully he'll put the foxes to the sword in GW38!

3 players to drop:

#1 Matt Doherty - Defender (£5.3m)

The Doc has been an FPL darling this year!

Goals: 4

Assists: 7

Clean Sheets: 8

Season Points: 142

Upcoming fixture: LIV (A)

Wolves have been somewhat of giant slayers this season - taking points against each of the top 6 teams! I think this weekend will be different.

Liverpool will be flying after their masterful performance against Barcelona, another great European night at Anfield, and will be geared up for a league title shot! I can see them scoring big against Wolves this week.

#2 Richarlison - Midfielder (£6.4m)

Richarlison might not feature this weekend for FPL bosses.

Goals: 13

Assists: 3

Season Points: 153

Upcoming fixture: TOT (A)

Another player with an away fixture! Despite them clinching a spot in next seasons Champions League - I think Spurs will want to finish the season with a bang.

Richarlison has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 6 games so form isn't great and he's currently yellow flagged so might not feature this weekend.

#3 Ricardo Periera - Defender (£5.3m)

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

Goals: 2

Assists: 8

Season Points: 137

Upcoming fixture: CHE (H)

Periera has had some real purple patches this year! He's currently on a run of 1 assist and 1 clean sheet in his last 4 games (both against Arsenal in GW36) but I expect Chelsea to end the season with at least a goal.

I think it's worthwhile investing your funds elsewhere this week if you can!