Gameweek 38 Tips : 3 Players to drop and pick - Fantasy Premier League (FPL)
So for the last time this year - here's my 3 to pick and 3 to drop ahead of GW38! In this article you'll find 3 players who are worth picking up and 3 players who are worth putting down!
3 players to pick
#1 Callum Wilson - Forward (£6.8m)
Goals: 14
Assists: 12
Season Points: 166
Upcoming fixture: CRY (A)
I think Wilson is a great budget option for this week! 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games is good form. In my mind he's also an outside option for an England call-up for the Euro Nations finals this off-season. He'll be out to impress against a Palace side who have only 1 win at home in their last 5 games.
Wilson has taken 12 shots in his last 3 games - an outragerous 4 shots per game! He's due a good performance heading into the final game of the season!
#2 Aymeric Laporte - Defender (£6.3m)
Goals: 2
Assists: 3
Clean Sheets: 18
Season Points: 169
Upcoming fixture: BHA (A)
The Frenchman has been the heartbeat of the backline for City this year - looking like a World Class centre half! He's chipped in with a few returns but his bonus points in the last 3 weeks (3 x maximum bonus!) make him a great and safe pick as City look to clinch the title as well as their 5th clean sheet on the spin!
#3 Eden Hazard - Midfielder (£11.0m)
Goals: 16
Assists: 15
Season Points: 237
Upcoming fixture: LEI (A)
The Belgian midfield maestro may well be getting set to play his last league game for Chelsea this weekend - and will want to go out with a bang!
Although he's without a goal in his last 4 games - he does have 3 assists and 4 bonus points. He's the focal point of the Chelsea attack and everything comes through him - so when he gets an attacking return it generally has bonus points along with it! Hopefully he'll put the foxes to the sword in GW38!
3 players to drop:
#1 Matt Doherty - Defender (£5.3m)
Goals: 4
Assists: 7
Clean Sheets: 8
Season Points: 142
Upcoming fixture: LIV (A)
Wolves have been somewhat of giant slayers this season - taking points against each of the top 6 teams! I think this weekend will be different.
Liverpool will be flying after their masterful performance against Barcelona, another great European night at Anfield, and will be geared up for a league title shot! I can see them scoring big against Wolves this week.
#2 Richarlison - Midfielder (£6.4m)
Goals: 13
Assists: 3
Season Points: 153
Upcoming fixture: TOT (A)
Another player with an away fixture! Despite them clinching a spot in next seasons Champions League - I think Spurs will want to finish the season with a bang.
Richarlison has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 6 games so form isn't great and he's currently yellow flagged so might not feature this weekend.
#3 Ricardo Periera - Defender (£5.3m)
Goals: 2
Assists: 8
Season Points: 137
Upcoming fixture: CHE (H)
Periera has had some real purple patches this year! He's currently on a run of 1 assist and 1 clean sheet in his last 4 games (both against Arsenal in GW36) but I expect Chelsea to end the season with at least a goal.
I think it's worthwhile investing your funds elsewhere this week if you can!