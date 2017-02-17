Gareth Bale set to make comeback from injury against Espanyol

The Welshman is set to be named on the bench against Espanyol this weekend.

by gaurav.krishnan News 17 Feb 2017, 16:55 IST

Gareth Bale in training for Real Madrid this week

What’s the story?

Real Madrid’s Welsh ace Gareth Bale is set to make a comeback from his injury in the club’s game against Espanyol this weekend. The Wales international was out of action for three months after he sustained an ankle injury against Sporting Lisbon in November.

However, he returned to training last week as confirmed by Zinedine Zidane before the club’s game against Napoli. As per reports, Bale narrowly missed out on being named in the Real Madrid squad that faced Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

In case you didn’t know...

The 27-year-old made only 16 appearances for the Spanish club in all competitions before picking up an injury, but still managed to score seven goals and make three assists for Los Blancos this season.

He also performed phenomenally for his country in their dream run at Euro 2016, leading them to the semi-finals of the tournament with three goals.

The heart of the matter

Bale is set for a return to the Real Madrid squad for the club’s La Liga game against Espanyol on Saturday. Their French boss Zidane stated that he doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks with the Welshman, though, and will ease him back into action.

Also read: 11 facts you didn't know about Gareth Bale

However, it has been reported that Bale joined the rest of the Real Madrid squad for training on Thursday morning, and it now looks as though he will make the cut for the game against Espanyol.

What’s next?

If Zidane does pick Bale in the squad for Los Blancos’ upcoming game then he will in all likelihood be named on the bench. Given that the French boss doesn’t want to rush the Welshman back into action, he may not get game-time against Espanyol unless he is 100% fit.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Real Madrid are at the top of the table in La Liga and just won 3-1 against Napoli in the Champions League as well. Zidane has nearly got all his squad members back from injury and they are fit enough for selection going into the final few months of the season.

He can, therefore, afford to ease Bale into the side. The Wales international will play an important role in the coming months as Real Madrid look to win the La Liga and defend their Champions League crown.