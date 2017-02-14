Zinedine Zidane explains why Karim Benzema is important for Cristiano Ronaldo

The French manager was full of praise for Benzema and his playing style.

by gaurav.krishnan News 14 Feb 2017, 20:22 IST

Zidane feels Benzema contributes in many different ways to the Madrid team

What’s the story?

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has categorically stated the importance of Karim Benzema in Los Blancos’ attack. The French manager was speaking to the media ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Napoli when he said, “Karim helps other players to score. We want Karim to score, but the most important thing is the way he helps others to play better."

This is surely an indication of how much Zidane values Benzema’s overall contribution to the Real Madrid team, particularly the space he creates for other attacking players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, when they play.

In case you didn’t know...

Benzema has 10 goals and three assists this season for Los Blancos despite picking up an injury mid-way through the season. Four of his goals for the Spanish club have come in the UEFA Champions League group stages and Madridistas everywhere are hoping he can add to that tally going into the knock-out stages.

The heart of the matter

Zidane has highlighted Benzema’s all-round gameplay as one of the main reasons that he has been picked as the starting forward for Real Madrid. This comes as no surprise given that the Frenchman drags defenders out of position with his movement and opens up space for his team-mates.

Benzema is also very good with the ball at his feet and his one-touch passing helps in bringing the likes of Ronaldo and Bale into play.

Also read: Real Madrid to offer Karim Benzema a new contract that keeps him at the club till 2022 - reports

Meanwhile, with respect to Madrid’s Champions League clash against Napoli, the Real Madrid boss stated that his players have ‘recovered’ and are ‘working hard’ in training.

What’s next?

Judging by his comments, Zidane will surely be looking to start the Frenchman against Napoli, despite the player’s injury troubles. He clearly values the French striker and his role in the Real Madrid team.

However, it is uncertain as to whether Bale and James Rodriguez will start the game against Napoli. Zidane did say that Rodriguez is in the squad and could be picked but, of course, he did not reveal his starting eleven.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is an important statement made by Zidane, mainly because a lot of people have criticised Benzema for his lack of goals. The striker has not been banging goals in of late but he has helped bring team-mates into play and has contributed a great deal in their goals.

The striker has also helped elevate Cristiano Ronaldo’s game. Along with Bale, when he is fit, the trio work in tandem with Benzema being the fulcrum of the famed BBC attack.