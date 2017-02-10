Real Madrid to offer Karim Benzema a new contract that keeps him at the club till 2022 - reports

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Chelsea in recent transfer windows.

by Khushwant Ramesh Transfers 10 Feb 2017, 12:22 IST

It looks like he’s staying, after all.

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are ignoring transfer rumours and offering their striker Karim Benzema a new long-term contract keeping him at the club for the foreseeable future. The Frenchman has come under a lot of stick this season for the lack of quality performances but the Los Blancos feel the offering of a new contract could work on just that.

In the 27 appearances he’s made this season, Benzema has only scored 12 goals. For any other striker, those would be good numbers but given he plays for Real Madrid, the pressure is high on him to put in superhuman performances week in and week out.

In case you didn’t know...

Benzema has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in the past few windows. He’s 29 and in the prime of his footballing career and all the top European clubs are willing to snatch him away and give him an environment that could bring about the best in him again.

However, Real Madrid have always been fans of his talent and are sticking by him by offering this new long-term contract. The new renewal which will see him stay at the club till 2022 could very well be the last big contract he signs as a professional footballer. He'll be 34 by the time his contract ends at the club.

Heart of the matter

The Frenchman has been great for Real Madrid ever since signing from Olympique Lyon in 2009 but has failed to live up to his usually high standards this season. With the lack of a real substitute given Alvaro Morata has failed to live up expectations as well, all the pressure is on the Frenchman’s shoulders and he’s feeling it.

Fans have repeatedly called for Benzema to be dropped from the first-team but Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez remains big fans of his talent and are convinced that this new deal could kickstart the goalscoring hunger within him.

What’s next?

With the news of his contract extension now spreading like wildfire within the inner circles of football, clubs are forced to look elsewhere and at other targets. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea will have to look exploring other targets and start laying the groundwork for such moves right away.

Sportskeeda’s take

Real Madrid are highly likely to offer Benzema a new contract. He’s been their goalscoring talisman – Cristiano Ronaldo aside – for years now and following a good couple of results and performances, will have the fans back on his side. Keeping him till 2022 is a gamble but he’s got the talent, control and the movement to excel till then.