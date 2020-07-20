Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is 'will not leave' the capital amidst his growing frustrations in Spain, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett. The Welsh international's future has been a topic of much debate over the last two years or so, but is set to remain with Real Madrid.

Bale has barely managed to feature for Real Madrid as they registered their 34th LaLiga Santander title win in 2019/20. He has been linked with moves to the Chinese Super League (CSL), Inter Milan, and more since 2019.

3 - Gareth Bale is the third player in the FIFA Club World Cup history to score in three different editions, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ace. pic.twitter.com/QxApce2Dx3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2018

However, Barnett is confident that his superstar client is happy living in the Spanish capital. He has even ruled out the possibility of Bale leaving on a temporary deal, let alone a permanent one.

Bale is happy at Real Madrid, insists agent

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett (right)

Speaking on his client's future, Barnett explained to BBC Sport;

"Gareth is fine. He has two years left on his contract. He likes living in Madrid and he is going nowhere. He is still as good as anyone else in the team. It's up to [Real Madrid manager] Zinedine Zidane."

The Englishman confirms that there has been interest in Bale from elsewhere. However, he does not believe that there are many clubs who can afford Bale's incredibly high wages. He continued,

"Of course there's been interest but there's hardly a club in the world which can afford him. It's a great loss that he's not in the Real Madrid team at the moment but he will not leave."

Congrats to Gareth Bale on winning La Liga. pic.twitter.com/JGWtFtE2ip — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 16, 2020

Bale came close to leaving Real Madrid last summer with Jiangsu Suning interested in taking the winger to Asia. They were said to be willing to offer Bale a ludicrous figure of £1m-a-week should he play for the Chinese club. Despite Zinedine Zidane's seal of approval for the 31-year-old to leave, Real Madrid pulled the plug on the deal in the eleventh hour.

Even in Zidane's first spell as manager of Real Madrid, he endured a fractured relationship with Bale. The pair have reportedly had minimal contact with each other. Zidane famously opted against speaking to Bale even after his two goals in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Bale and Zidane are not on the best of terms

In the 2019/20 season, Bale accumulated a mere 1092 minutes of LaLiga football, during which he started 12 games and was subbed on four times. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has only two goals and two assists to show for in that time, with both of his goals coming in the same game against Villarreal.

With two years left on his contract and Zidane to remain at Real Madrid after his successful title win, it will be interesting to see the pair work together next year.

