Garnacho provides emphatic response after week of unwarranted criticism

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season and is even a contender for the Young Player of the Year award. The teenager has put up impressive performances for Manchester United since earning his senior debut against Chelsea in April.

Garnacho became a regular member of the first team when Erik ten Hag took charge and has played 23 games already this season. However, the 18-year-old experienced the cutthroat nature of the sport last week following a frustrating outing against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Handed a rare start on the right flank against the Peacocks, Garnacho missed some big chances and was uncharacteristically dispossessed off the ball several times before getting hooked off in the second half.

In the aftermath of the game, the youngster was heavily criticised by a section of Manchester United’s fan base. Some took to YouTube and Twitter to exaggerate the teenager's poor performance.

Garnacho silences critics with Leeds goal

Some of the criticism seem to have gotten to Garnacho, who inadvertently liked a post on Twitter which suggested he needed to buck up.

Despite his relatively young age, Garnacho has proven time and again that he has a strong character. He answered his critics when he was given another opportunity against Leeds United on Sunday (February 12).

Coming on as a second-half substitute, the teenager scored a beautiful goal to wrap up a hard-fought 2-0 win for Ten Hag’s side at Elland Road. Garnacho celebrated by putting his finger on his lips, as if to say he silenced his critics. And indeed, he did silence everyone who wrote him off on after just one poor game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Just a reminder he's only 18 years old.



Incredible future ahead Garnacho providing massive impacts to matches in the Premier League 🤯Just a reminder he's only 18 years old.Incredible future ahead Garnacho providing massive impacts to matches in the Premier League 🤯Just a reminder he's only 18 years old. Incredible future ahead 👏 https://t.co/puB6d91EcQ

What's next for Manchester United wunderkind?

Manchester United are preparing a new long-term contract for Garnacho, which only goes to show that Ten Hag sees him as part of his plans.

As things stand, Marcus Rashford’s form means the right-wing position belongs to him. Garnacho, though, has, so far, been a capable understudy and a plan B for opponents who deploy a low block.

He's a talented player with a high ceiling, and there’s more to come from him if he maintains his focus and doesn’t get distracted. In Ten Hag, he has a manager who believes in his ability and will afford him game time to continue his development.

The Dutchman said of Garnacho after the win at Leeds, as quoted by Goal:

“He’s a young player, and he has to learn a lot. We saw on Wednesday he was making great actions but not finishing. I think he had to finish in that moment. It has to do with focus but also with preparation. Today it was the same. In the first minutes, he was not in the game, and you have to be ready. After the first goal, he improved and showed his great skills, his pace, his dribbles, his timing, and it was a great finish too.”

Garnacho has already been involved in eight goals this season – three goals and five assists – and he’s only just starting. Manchester United are known for bringing through young players, and the 18-year-old is poised to be the next big thing from the Red Devils’ stable.

