Gary Lineker trolls Manchester United with Antonio Conte joke after derby loss to Manchester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Gary Lineker has trolled Manchester United with an Antonio Conte joke after the derby loss to Manchester City.

Manchester United and Manchester City locked horns at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils were hopeful of putting home advantage to use against their arch-rivals. However, they were no match for the Premier League champions.

An early own-goal from Eric Bailly and a goal from Bernardo Silva towards the end of the first half saw Pep Guardiola's side take home the three points. The defeat to the Citizens has put Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under more pressure.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United had more shots on target against their own keeper than against Man City 😳 Man United had more shots on target against their own keeper than against Man City 😳 https://t.co/3FMrhvW8kv

The Norwegian has been under massive pressure since the Red Devils suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at home last month. There were suggestions that Manchester United could pull the plug on Solskjaer following their loss to the Reds. But, they decided to stick with him.

Solskjaer was said to have been given three more matches to turn things around at Old Trafford. He led Manchester United to a 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. But he could not do so against Atalanta in the Champions League midweek. The defeat to Manchester City could now seal his fate as Red Devils manager.

Reflecting on the game, former Tottenham striker Lineker dubbed Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City a 'drubbing'. He also took a dig at the Red Devils by making a joke. Lineker quipped the Red Devils could turn to Antonio Conte to turn things around before pointing out how late they were.

"Another drubbing for Manchester United. They could always have a go for Conte…oh hang on a minute," Lineker wrote on Twitter.

Conte was said to be keen to take over the reins at Manchester United in case Solksjaer was sacked. However, he took charge as Tottenham's new head coach on Tuesday.

Manchester United could consider Solskjaer's future during international break

Solskjaer was said to have been given three more matches to turn things around after Manchester United's heavy defeat to Liverpool last month. Three games later, the former Cardiff City boss has been able to lead them to just one win.

The Red Devils registered a 3-0 victory over Tottenham last weekend, but failed to win against Atalanta and Manchester City. This could see the Manchester United hierarchy consider Solskjaer's future as the team's manager during the international break.

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph 14 day before Manchester United play again. It’s decision time. 14 day before Manchester United play again. It’s decision time.

Conte, though, is no longer an option to replace him as he has already taken charge of Tottenham.

