Gary Neville urges Manchester United owners to sack Ed Woodward

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Ed Woodward

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has called for Ed Woodward to be dismissed from his position as the club's executive vice-chairman in the wake of their 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid identify Alexandre Lacazette as Cavani alternative, Gunners advised against signing Layvin Kurzawa after Tuchel comments, and more Arsenal transfer news

Neville questions the Red Devils hierarchy for sticking with Woodward

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous run since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 and are currently 30 points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals, Liverpool, in the Premier League table.

The Manchester giants have the highest wage bill in the English top-flight, having spent £850 million on players in six-and-a-half years, but have shown no significant signs of improvement in the same period. The likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho have all taken over the club in the last few years and have failed to address the underlying problems within the squad despite having had the financial resources to do so.

United's owners, the Glazer family, have been subjected to heavy criticism by a large section of fans and was recenty the target of angry chants as home supporters aired out their discontentment during their 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford nine days ago.

Neville has now urged the Glazers to sack Woodward as the side have only regressed under his leadership. Speaking on his podcast, he said via The Telegraph,

"I can’t change the ownership of United, no one can. I’m struggling to understand why the ownership have persisted in trusting that management team to oversee the building of a Premier League title-winning team since Sir Alex left.

"I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second-highest wage bill in the world. And that’s the squad they’ve got. It’s unforgivable. It really is. I can’t believe the investment that’s been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that out on the pitch.

Advertisement

"If you don’t lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong."

The ex-England international added,

"There’s real talent in that executive team ... but in terms of what the club needed to do for a number of years now is put the best in class football operators into that club and they’re not doing it. They’re not doing it and it’s a mess."

Woodward is the highest-paid director in the Premier League at the moment, with annual earnings of £3.16 million last season and has been the subject of the Manchester United faithful's endless wrath in the last couple of years.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog