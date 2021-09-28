Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Genk host Dinamo Zagreb at the Cegeka Arena on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League, looking to build on their winning start to the campaign.

De Smurfen eked out a narrow 1-0 win away to Austrian side Rapid Wien, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Paul Onuachu.

The match appeared to be heading to a goalless stalemate, but Junya Ito, following some good work down the right flank, laid a teasing cross inside the box. The Nigerian striker latched onto from close range after Wien's defense was caught napping, securing a smash-and-grab victory for the Belgian outfit.

Genk are now second in Group H only by virtue of goal-difference against West Ham United, who beat Zagreb 2-0 on the opening day.

Goals from in-form striker Michael Antonio and Declan Rice condemned Damir Krznar's side to a loss, and Zagreb will be hoping to return to winning ways in this match.

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

Genk Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Genk

The Smurfs have an injury-free squad, so manager John van den Brom will have the liberty to field his best XI on Thursday.

In-form striker Paul Onuachu, who scored an incredible hat-trick in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend, is likely to start again, hungry to keep his hot streak going.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Head coach Damir Krznar has confirmed that Deni Juric injured his wrist at the weekend and will not be available for selection for Thursday's game.

Dino Peric is also out with a muscle injury and the centre-back won't play any part against Genk either.

Injured: Deni Juric, Dino Peric

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Genk (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Daniel Munoz, Mark McKenzie, Jhon Lucumi, Gerardo Arteaga; Carel Eiting, Kristian Thorstvedt, Bryan Heynen; Junya Ito, Paul Onuachu, Theo Bongonda.

Dinamo Zagreb (3-4-2-1): Dominik Livakovic; Rasmus Lauritsen, Josip Sutalo, Kevin Theophile-Catherine; Stefan Ristovski, Bartol Franjic, Josip Misic, Mislav Orsic; Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Bruno Petkovic.

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

This is a tough one to call as the match could really go either way.

Genk will of course rely on the attacking firepower of Onuachu, who's currently in a rich vein of form, but their Croatian counterparts have defensive stability to weather the storm.

A draw seems like the best possible outcome.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Edited by Shardul Sant