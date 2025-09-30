Genk vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Genk will host Ferencvaros at the Cegeka Arena on Thursday in the second round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side have picked up big results in recent games and will now be looking to kickstart their season after an otherwise sluggish run of form earlier in the campaign.
They beat a wayward Rangers side 1-0 in their league phase opener last week with Hyun-gyu Oh scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half after previously squandering multiple chances in the first, including a misplaced penalty kick.
Ferencvaros ,meanwhile, have performed well in their domestic assignments this season and will now be looking to replicate a similar showing on the continental stage. They locked horns with Viktoria Plzen in their Europa League opener last week and had looked set to be headed toward defeat on home turf after heading into the break a goal and a man down before veteran forward Aleksandar Pesic came off the bench to head home the equalizer in the 94th minute.
Genk vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Genk and Ferencvaros. The hosts are undefeated in their previous three matchups picking up a win and two draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League campaign with their group-stage clash ending 1-1.
- The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Belgian opposition. They have won two of those games, lost one and drawn the other four.
- The hosts have had four meetings against Hungarian opponents in competitive action. They are undefeated in all four contests picking up two wins and two draws.
- Genk were one of nine teams in the Europa League this season to keep a clean sheet on opening day.
Genk vs Ferencvaros Prediction
Blauw-Wit are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five outings. They have, however, won just one home game all season and will need to buck up their ideas this week if they are to come out on top.
FTC are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. They have, however, struggled for results against Belgian opposition and could lose this one.
Prediction: Genk 2-1 Ferencvaros
Genk vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Genk
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matches)