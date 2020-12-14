Genoa vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with an exciting set of fixtures this week as AC Milan take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday. The Rossoneri have been excellent this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Genoa are dangerously close to the bottom of the Serie A table at the moment and have managed only six points from their 11 games. The home side was thrashed by reigning champions Juventus over the weekend and needs to prove a point in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and have established a three-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings. The Rossoneri were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma in their previous game and need to bounce back on Wednesday.

We have been drawn against @crvenazvezda_en in the #UEL Round of 32



Incontreremo i serbi della Stella Rossa ai Sedicesimi di @EuropaLeague #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/QmgiTDWNBM — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 14, 2020

Genoa vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Genoa and have won 15 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams since the turn of the century. Genoa have managed only seven victories against AC Milan and will want to improve their record against the Serie A giants this week.

Genoa shocked AC Milan in the previous meeting between the two teams in March this year and came away with a 2-1 victory. The Rossoneri have shown tremendous improvement in the past few months under Stefano Pioli and should be able to put in a better performance this week.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-L

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Lyon vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Genoa vs AC Milan Team News

Zappacosta is currently injured

Genoa

Genoa have a severely depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Davide Zappacosta, Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, and Domenico Criscito in this game. The Genovese outfit has endured a miserable season and has to be at its best this week.

Injured: Davide Zappacosta, Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, Domenico Criscito, Davide Biraschi, Mattia Perin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not play this game

AC Milan

Mateo Musacchio is currently injured and will not play a part in this game. AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in the Rossoneri's training sessions this week but is unlikely to be risked against Genoa. AC Milan endured a difficult outing against Parma and are likely to rest some of their key players for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Mateo Musacchio

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Genoa vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Federico Marchetti; Andrea Masiello, Mattia Bani, Edoardo Goldaniga, Paolo Ghiglione; Luca Pellegrini, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager; Gianluca Scamacca, Eldor Shomurodov

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Jens Petter Hauge, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao

Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been in excellent form this season and are early contenders to win the Scudetto. The Rossoneri will have to manage their players over the coming weeks and will have to rely on the likes of Sandro Tonali and Jens Petter Hauge to prove their mettle in this game.

Genoa have a dismal record against the better teams in Italy and face an uphill task on Wednesday. AC Milan are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Serie A at the moment and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Genoa 1-4 AC Milan

Also Read: Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21