Genoa vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend with an important game as Bologna take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have endured disappointing season so far and have a point to prove going into this game.

Genoa have endured a disappointing campaign and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo in its previous game and will look to bounce back in this game.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have endured a string of draws in the league. The Rossoblu were held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese during the week and will want to pick up a victory in this match.

Not only did he score in #BolognaUdinese, he's also been nominated for a prestigious award: Asia's Best Young Player in 2020 🔝🇯🇵



You can cast your vote for Tomi here! 👉 https://t.co/lyS26Fqjp3#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/EkRVqXN4BM — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 7, 2021

Genoa vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Bologna have a good record against Genoa and have won nine games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed eight victories against Bologna and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place a year ago and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Genoa. Bologna were dismal on the day and will want to give a good account of themselves in this game.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-L-D

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: D-D-D-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Rennes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Genoa vs Bologna Team News

Genoa have a depleted squad

Genoa

Genoa have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Federico Marchetti, Luca Pellegrini, and Stefano Sturaro against Bologna this weekend.

Injured: Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Federico Marchetti, Luca Pellegrini, Stefano Sturaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna need to win this game

Bologna

Bologna have several injury concerns going into this match and will have to do without Federico Santander, Ibrahima Mbaye, Lukasz Skorupski, and Lorenzo Di Silvestri against Genoa this weekend. Mattias Svanberg was sent off against Udinese and is suspended for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Federico Santander, Ibrahima Mbaye, Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo Di Silvestri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattias Svanberg

Genoa vs Bologna Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Lennart Czyborra, Lukas Lerager, Milan Badelj, Valon Behrami, Paolo Ghiglione; Marko Pjaca, Mattia Destro

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Mitchell Dijks, Nehuen Paz, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Andrea Poli, Jerdy Schouten; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Rodrigo Palacio

Genoa vs Bologna Prediction

Genoa have not done justice to their potential this season and need to take it up a notch in the Serie A. The home side is only two points away from the bottom of the table and cannot afford to lose this game.

Bologna have seasoned veterans in their side and the experience of Palacio and Badelj will play a pivotal role in this match. The Rossoblu are the better team and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Bologna

Also Read: Benevento vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21