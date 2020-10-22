Genoa vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa are set to host Inter Milan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday in their next Serie A encounter.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona on Monday.

Despite having 10 shots on target, Hellas Verona were unable to capitalize on their chances, resulting in the draw.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, began their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace for Antonio Conte's side, but a penalty from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini and a goal from Germany international Jonas Hofmann ensured the draw.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost five and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other just a few months ago, with Inter Milan triumphing 3-0 over Genoa. A brace from the prolific Romelu Lukaku and a goal from former Manchester United and Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez secured victory for Inter Milan.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W-L-D

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L

Genoa vs Inter Milan Team News

Genoa recently reported a high number of positive coronavirus cases in their squad, with striker Mattia Destro, Danish midfielder Lukas Lerager, right-back Davide Zappacosta, Croatian midfielder Petar Brlek, captain and left-back Domenico Criscito, young forward Darian Males and midfielder Francesco Cassata all unlikely to feature.

Italy international and former Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is out with an injury.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mattia Destro, Lukas Lerager, Davide Zappacosta, Petar Brlek, Domenico Criscito, Darian Males, Francesco Cassata

Meanwhile, Inter Milan recently announced that young right-back Achraf Hakimi had tested positive for coronavirus. He joins veteran full-back Ashley Young, centre-back Milan Skriniar, goalkeeper Ionut Radu and midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in the list of players to have tested positive.

Midfielder Stefano Sensi is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefano Sensi

Unavailable: Achraf Hakimi, Ionut Radu, Ashley Young, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini

Genoa vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Andrea Masiello, Paolo Ghiglione, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Ivan Radovanovic, Lennart Czyborra, Eldor Shomurodov, Goran Pandev

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction

Genoa have been reeling from the loss of key players due to the coronavirus. Manager Rolando Maran will hope that experienced heads like Goran Pandev, Cristian Zapata and Milan Badelj are at their very best.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are seen as challengers for the league title. Manager Antonio Conte has an extremely talented squad at his disposal, with the Inter Milan hierarchy bringing in his preferred players, including veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Inter Milan have suffered a slight wobble in the league, but should be able to bounce back against Genoa.

Prediction: Genoa 0-1 Inter Milan

