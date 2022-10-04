Gent vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

Gent will welcome Djugarden to the Ghelamco Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 6).

The game will be a direct battle for top spot in Group F, with both teams currently on four points apiece. Gent, though, have a better goal difference than the visitors.

Things have not been as straightforward for the Buffalos on the domestic scene. They fell to a 4-3 defeat to relegation-threatened Cercle Brugge at home on Sunday.

Dino Hotic scored a hat-trick to help the visitors claim all three points. The defeat left Gent in ninth spot in the Jupiler League, having garnered just 14 points from ten games.

Djugarden, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat away to Degerfors in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Omar Faraj and Johan Bertilsson scored either side of Marcus Danielson's own goal to inspire their team to a win. Despite the loss, Djugarden still sit at the summit of the standings, with 48 points accrued from 24 games.

Gent vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Four of Gent's last five games across competitions saw one team fail to find the back of the net.

Djugarden's last five fixtures on the road have seen at least one team fail to score.

Djugarden's last three games have produced at least three goals.

Djugarden have won just two of their last eight games on the road.

Three of Gent's last five home games have produced at least three goals.

Gent vs Djurgarden Prediction

Gent have been far better on the continent than they have been domestically. They will be keen to keep their unbeaten start to the Conference League going when they host Djugarden on Thursday.

Both teams will go all out for maximum points, with a win to put the victor in pole position to claim top spot in the group.

Djugarden's defeat over the weekend snapped their seven-game unbeaten run. So they will be eager to get back on track here.

Gent enter the game as the bookmakers' favourites, but their inconsistency means they could struggle to deliver. Although either team could claim a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Djugarden

Gent vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

