Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023 

Gent will welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Ghelamco Arena for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to RWDM in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. First-half goals from Malick Fofana and Makhtar Gueye ensured that parity was restored at fulltime.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, saw off Hapoel Petah Tikva with a routine 2-0 home win in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al. Eran Zahavi made amends for his first-half penalty miss by converting from the spot in the 54th minute before assisting Dor Turgeman's 81st-minute strike.

The Israeli champions will turn their focus back to the continent where their opening Conference League game saw them secure a 3-2 home win over Breidablik. Gent shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Zorya Luhansk.

The stalemate left them joint-second in Group B while Maccabi Tel Aviv lead the way at the summit.

Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Gent have made it to the knockout rounds in each of the two editions of the Conference League.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are unbeaten in 14 games played in all competitions this season, winning 11 and drawing three.

Five of Gent's last six games have been level at halftime.

Gent are unbeaten in their last seven Conference League games at the Ghelamco Arena, winning five and drawing two.

Gent have scored at least two goals in the seven games they have played this season in all competitions.

Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Gent failed to capitalize on taking the lead against Zorya in their opening game, as they conceded within three minutes of scoring the opener. That draw was one of four stalemates the Buffaloes have played out in their last five games which has derailed their title aspirations domestically.

Manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck will be aiming to keep his record of guiding Gent to the knockout rounds in each edition of the Conference League going by claiming maximum points here.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are the early pacesetters in the group, having won against Breidablik, albeit in a less convicing fashion than many expected. The Yellows have impressed since Robbie Keane took charge and their strong run of form will give them confidence heading to Belgium.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals