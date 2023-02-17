Gent vs OHL Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

Gent and OHL will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 23 clash on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Qarabag in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoff tie on Thursday (February 16). Leandro Andrade scored the winner in the 78th minute to guide the Azerbaijan outfit to victory.

Before that, they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Westerlo last weekend. Orban Gift scored a brace to help Gent leave with a point.

Leuven, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw against Cercle Brugge at home in their last outing.

The draw saw them drop to 11th spot in the points table, having garnered 32 points from 25 games. Gent sit in fifth spot with 35 points to show for their efforts after 25 outings.

Gent vs OHL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 17 previous occasions. Gent lead 11-1, while five games have ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate in October 2022.

Gent are on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing thrice.

Leuven are winless in five league games, with three games ending in a share of the spoils.

Four of Leuven's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Gent have scored at least twice in their last four league games.

Gent form guide: L-L-D-L-L; Leuven form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Gent vs OHL Prediction

Gent have hit a rough patch in recent weeks and will be keen to end their four-game winless streak across competitions. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side were fortuitous to have lost their game against Qarabag by just one goal, having conceded a penalty and getting outplayed for most of the game.

They will now turn their attention to the league, and their positive record against Leuven could offer some respite to their poor run of form. OHL, meanwhile, have alternated between a loss and a draw in their last five league games. Having drawn their most recent fixture, that trend could continue for the visitors.

KAA Gent @KAAGent Bedankt voor de steun en voor de wensen aan Hein 🏼 #uecl #qargnt Buffalo's in BakuBedankt voor de steun en voor de wensen aan Hein Buffalo's in Baku 🇦🇿 Bedankt voor de steun en voor de wensen aan Hein👏🏼😊 #uecl #qargnt https://t.co/8fTRZDlbkb

Gent should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 OHL

Gent vs OHL Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals

