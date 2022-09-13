Gent vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros - UEFA Europa League Play Off Second Leg

Gent will host Shamrock Rovers at Ghelamco Arena in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group F clash on Thursday.

All four teams in the group have one point each after the first two games ended in goalless draws.

Gent have been on the road but will now enjoy home advantage as they welcome Shamrock Rovers to Ghent in Belgium. De Buffalo's joined the Conference League after they were knocked out of the Europa League playoff round.

They are holding on to this competition to keep their UEFA campaign alive. A win over the visitors would move them to or near the top ahead of the third matchday.

Shamrock Rovers should have themselves to blame for failing to win at home against Swedish side Djurgardens IF. The Irish team made a botch of countless goal chances and eventually exposed themselves to counterattacks that almost sealed the fate of the game.

They will hopefully put their house in order before Thursday’s meeting. However, Gent are also an attacking side and are capable of catching the visitors off guard during overlapping runs. Parking the bus will not be of help to Rovers either.

We expect a fierce contest as the two teams are desperately in search of maximum points to brighten their chances of progressing.

Gent vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to play against each other in any competition.

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Shamrock Rovers form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Gent vs Shamrock Rovers News

Gent

Gent will be without five players due to injuries. They include left-back Nurio Fortuna, midfielders Julien de Sart, Elisha Owusu and Andrew Hjulsager; and left winger Tarik Tissoudali.

Injury: Nurio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Elisha Owusu, Andrew Hjulsager, Tarik Tissoudali

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shamrock Rovers

Centre-back Roberto Lopes has been sidelined with a knee injury. New signing Dan Cleary is an ideal replacement.

Injury: Roberto Lopes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Gent vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted Xls

Gent (3-4-1-2): Davy Roef (GK), Alessio Castro-Montes, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Jordan Torunarigha, Sven Kums, Vadis Odjidja, Hyeon-seok Hong, Matisse Samoise, Ibrahim Salah, Hugo Cuypers

Shamrock Rovers (3-4-2-1): Alan Mannus (GK), Sean Kavanagh, Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Neil Farrugia, Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn, Justin Ferizaj, Aidomo Emakhu, Richard Towell

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Gent vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

We are unsure how Gent will handle the absence of five key players for the clash. The Belgian club have good subs but are they the right men for such a crucial match? The visitors will hope to face a depleted team and exploit their weaknesses.

However, Gent are expected to come out on top as the team remain strong, cohesive and determined.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P