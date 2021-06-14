Georginio Wijnaldum explains why he chose PSG over Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum has finally lifted the lid on his decision to snub Barcelona in favour of PSG. The Dutchman was recently announced as Paris Saint-Germain's first signing of the summer after much speculation surrounding his future.

Wijnaldum communicated his intentions to see out his contract at former club Liverpool, making him one of the most in-demand free agents in the market. While he was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona to reunite with former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, the Blaugrana lost out on his signature to PSG.

Widespread reports suggested Wijnaldum snubbed Barcelona for PSG due to a higher net salary. However, the Netherlands captain rubbished these rumours and revealed that Les Parisiens were 'simply faster' in making the decision.

The 30-year-old explained;

"I see the media talking only about the salary, but it’s not true. PSG was simply faster. They told me about their project and I liked it. I felt appreciated. And so I told Ronald Koeman too. I admit that at PSG I will make more money, but that is not the only reason."

"When the league ended, Barça came up with a very specific and serious proposal. I thought I would go there, I always thought so. My agents went there a few times, they met on several occasions with representatives of the club."

He added,

"We negotiated for four weeks. It was a difficult decision. They are two very big clubs. And any player would want to play with both. I am very relieved to have decided before the start of the European Championship."

Wijnaldum had a mighty successful spell with Liverpool, making 237 appearances in a five-year spell. He helped the Reds win their first-ever Premier League and a sixth UEFA Champions League title.

PSG poised to beat Barcelona to Gigi Donnarumma

Turkey v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Wijnaldum isn't the only player that Barcelona and PSG locked horns for this summer. The two European giants are also believed to be interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma as a free agent after his contract at AC Milan expires.

Despite Blaugrana star Marc-Andre ter Stegen having his best years ahead of him at just 29 years of age, they have been strongly linked with the Italian. However, they are on the brink of losing out on his signature to PSG as the French giants edge closer to signing him.

PSG also find themselves in a transfer battle to sign highly-coveted wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter, who is on Chelsea's radar this summer.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are believed to be in talks to sign Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer. They have already announced the signings of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, and have been linked with two more Manchester City stars in Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte.

