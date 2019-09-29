Getafe 0-2 Barcelona: 4 talking points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona made it consecutive victories in LaLiga for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a matchday 7 fixture.

The Catalans were without the services of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele who were both ruled out due to thigh injuries, but the defending champions coped in their absence, with goals in each half from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo enough to hand Ernesto Valverde's men all three points.

The win sees them move onto 13 points and helps ease some pressure off Valverde heading into their crunch Champions League clash with the in-form Inter Milan.

Here, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the fixture.

#4 First clean sheet for the Catalans

Ernesto Valverde's men finally kept a clean sheet in LaLiga

It might be hard to believe, but the game against Getafe marked the first time that Barcelona kept a clean sheet in a LaLiga fixture this term.

Heading into the clash, the Catalans had conceded a total of 10 goals from just six matches, with three of those games seeing ter Stegen pick up the ball from his net on two occasions.

This was a rather poor return for a club not accustomed to conceding too many goals, and it must have been a major cause of concern for Ernesto Valverde.

As it happened, a clean sheet has finally been recorded in the domestic league to go with the one they posted earlier in the season against Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

Though their attack might be pristine, a sound defence is also needed to succeed in football and with a first clean sheet recorded domestically, moving ahead, Valverde would hope it becomes a more recurring theme in Barcelona's game.

