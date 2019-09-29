Getafe 0-2 Barcelona: 5 players who impressed for the Blaugrana | La Liga 2019/20

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Despite being without the services of captain Lionel Messi, Barcelona did enough to register a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo were enough to give Ernesto Valverde's men all three points and the win sees the Catalans climb up to third on the table.

In what has been an indifferent start to their title defence, a lot of Barcelona players have been guilty of not pulling their weight so far, but against Getafe, some of them rose to the occasion and played their part in helping the Blaugrana get the victory.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five players who impressed for Barcelona in their clash with Getafe.

#5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo scored his first goal for Barcelona against Getafe

Junior Firpo arrived Barcelona from Real Betis over the summer, but injury troubles slowed down his integration with the team.

However, a hamstring injury to first-choice left-back Jordi Alba offered Firpo an opportunity in the starting lineup.

Having entered the fray from the bench against Dortmund, it was less than an ideal full debut for him four days later, as he was culpable of making an error inside the first 65 seconds that led to the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat to Granada.

He was once more deployed from the start against Getafe, but this time around, the 23-year-old gave a more assured performance and was a real threat going forward for the Catalans.

Advertisement

He got his debut goal and Barcelona's second of the afternoon when he was on hand to turn into the back of the net after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria parried a Carles Perez shot straight into his path.

Firpo also starred defensively and made one interception and two tackles to help Barcelona keep their first clean sheet of the season in LaLiga.

1 / 4 NEXT