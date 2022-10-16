Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022

Getafe will entertain Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in their mid-week La Liga clash on Tuesday. The home team have endured a slow start to their league campaign and are in 16th place in the table after nine games. They are winless in their last three, but avoided a loss last time around after playing out a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Bilbao are also without a win in their last two games and fell to just their second defeat of the campaign last time around. Antoine Griezmann scored the winning goal in the 47th minute for Atletico Madrid to inflict a 1-0 defeat on Athletic. They slipped to fifth place in the standings following the loss and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF



A pensar ya en el encuentro del próximo martes frente al



¡Esto no para, azulones! Punto importante el conseguido ayer en un campo siempre complicado.A pensar ya en el encuentro del próximo martes frente al @AthleticClub en el Coliseum.¡Esto no para, azulones! Punto importante el conseguido ayer en un campo siempre complicado. 💪A pensar ya en el encuentro del próximo martes frente al @AthleticClub en el Coliseum.¡Esto no para, azulones! 💙🍍 https://t.co/7jVCvd6ncM

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 34 times across all competitions. These games have been evenly contested between the two sides with as many as 14 games ending in draws. Athletic enjoy a narrow 11-9 lead in wins.

Getafe have struggled at home this term and three of their five defeats have come at home while they have picked up one win in the five La Liga home games. They have failed to score in three of their five home games this season.

Athletic are undefeated in their three away games this season, winning their first two games by scoring four goals in both.

The last four games at Tuesday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the last three ending in draws.

Bilbao have the third-best attacking record in the league, scoring 17 goals in nine games. On the flip side, the hosts have the third-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 16 goals.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

Azulones have a poor record at home this term and have lost two games in a row. They have the fourth-worst attacking record in La Liga (8 goals scored) and another low-scoring outing from them is expected here.

Athletic Club @Athletic_en This doesn't stop! Focus has switched to the next match.



⚔️

🗓️ Tuesday, October 18 20:00 CEST



#AthleticClub 🦁 This doesn't stop! Focus has switched to the next match.⚔️ #GetafeAthletic 🗓️ Tuesday, October 1820:00 CEST 🔛 This doesn't stop! Focus has switched to the next match.⚔️ #GetafeAthletic🗓️ Tuesday, October 18 🕗 20:00 CEST#AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/DZQje2ZZZv

Los Leones are undefeated in their travels this term and have scored nine goals in three away games. They have been undefeated against the hosts in their last four meetings and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. Given the current goalscoring form of the two sides and the results of their recent meetings, the two teams are most likely to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Nico Williams to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes