Getafe vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction, and more | La Liga 2019/20

FC Barcelona will need Antoine Griezmann to be inspirational again

Match Preview

Even though Barcelona returned to winning ways against Villareal on Tuesday night, the reigning La Liga champions have hardly been impressive this season. The Catalans have already lost 0-2 to Granada on the road this season and Ernesto Valverde’s team has been guilty of blowing hot and cold so far. However, the Spaniard will be hoping to put together a string of wins, especially against a side that is currently 10th in the league.

The midweek’s win was a breath of fresh air for Barcelona fans and players alike. However, it came at the price that could jeopardize Barcelona’s season. Lionel Messi made his first start of the season against Villareal but had to be taken off at the break due to an injury he picked up in the first half. And reports are now surfacing that indicate that the Argentinean could miss at least 3 more games before he makes a return to the pitch. Ousmane Dembele replaced the Barcelona Skipper on Tuesday and might be making his return to the starting line up this weekend. Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba are still recovering from their injuries and are not expected to play a part here.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 28th September 2019

Time: 15:00 BST, 19:30 IST

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Where to Watch: La Liga Facebook Page

Form Guide

Last 5 games in all competitions

Barcelona – W-L-D-W-D

Getafe – D-W-W-D-D

Head to Head

The two teams have met 27 times since 2004 and Getafe have won only 2 of those games. Interestingly, their last win against Barcelona win came 8 years ago, on November 2011. Getafe has scored just 2 goals in the last 8 times that these two sides played each other, a period where Barcelona have thumped them 6-0 once!

Last season, the Catalans won the away game 2-1, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The reverse fixture was Barcelona’s last home game of the season and the Catalans won 2-0.

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI

Marc Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur; Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.

Key player to watch out for

Arthur

Arthur's dominance in midfield will be critical for Barcelona

After scoring a fantastic goal in midweek, Arthur can be expected to dictate the show once again against Getafe on Saturday. The Brazilian has begun the season well and has been impressive in the middle of the park. Barcelona might need Arthur’s eye for a pass and brilliant vision to break down a Getafe side that will defend in numbers.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann could add to his tally

After scoring in midweek, the Frenchman will be expected to inspire Barcelona in the absence of Lionel Messi. Antoine Griezmann has shown glimpses of his true form of late, after experiencing an indifferent start to the season. Against Getafe too, the Frenchman could very well add to his tally.

Match Prediction

Despite the fact that Getafe have been defiant in defence this season, it is hard to see them stop Barcelona’s strike force. The Catalans have failed to keep a clean sheet in La Liga this season and that record is not expected to change against Getafe. However, Barcelona still should be able to notch up their first away win of the season.

Predicted Score: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Betting Information

According to BigPesa, Barcelona are the favourites to win the game and any other result might be an upset. Here are the odds:

Barcelona win – 1.79

Draw – 3.3

Getafe win – 4.2