Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back with a set of mid-week fixtures before Christmas as Celta Vigo take on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and arrested their slump with a 2-0 victory against Cadiz over the weekend. The Madrid-based outfit has scored only 11 goals this season and needs to take it up a notch in the coming weeks.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in La Liga this season and have registered four victories on the trot this month. The Galician giants are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch.

🎥 Rubén Blanco tras la victoria en el #CeltaAlavés: "Sea cual sea la circunstancia del partido estamos preparados para competir".#SempreCelta #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/iGtstFQyIs — RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 21, 2020

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Getafe have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won seven games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have registered only five victories against Getafe and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous match between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were below their best on the day and will look to add a cutting edge to their performance in this game.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-L

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Team News

Damian Suarez is back for Getafe

Getafe

Chema Rodriguez and Mathias Olivera have picked up one yellow card too many this season and are suspended for this fixture. Victor Mollejo is carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Victor Mollejo

Suspended: Chema Rodriguez, Mathias Olivera

Santi Mina is currently injured

Celta Vigo

Santi Mina, David Junca, and Sergio Alvarez are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Kevin Vazquez is also a fitness concern and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Santi Mina, David Junca, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: Kevin Vazquez

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Allan-Romeo Nyom, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Jaime Mata; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodriguez

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Brais Mendez

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have an excellent squad and have exceeded expectations over the past month. The likes of Iago Aspas and Nolito are firing on all cylinders for the Galician side and will play an important part in this match.

Getafe have a robust side but are yet to fulfil their potential in La Liga this season. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and are the favourites to take all three points away from this match.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Celta Vigo

