Getafe vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe welcome last-placed Huesca to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in their La Liga round 19 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts' 1-0 home win over Barcelona was the highlight of their season but since that famous win, they have recorded only two league victories.

Meanwhile, Huesca have just one win to their name this term so far and will be hoping to break their five-game winless run (4L,1D) in this match.

Getafe vs Huesca Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off eight times across all competitions. Huesca have only managed one win against the hosts, with that victory coming in their first-ever encounter in 1997.

Getafe have earned three wins while four games have ended even. Their last meeting came in the 2018-19 La Liga season. In that fixture, the hosts recorded a 2-1 win at Wednesday's venue with Jaime Mata bagging a brace.

Getafe form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-L-D

Huesca form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-D

Getafe vs Huesca Team News

Getafe

Cucho Hernandez will serve the last match of his four-game suspension in La Liga against Huesca.

José Bordalás will not be able to call upon the services of Enes Unal, Dario Poveda and Victor Mollejo on account of injuries.

Winger Cucho will be missing for the fourth-straight game as he serves the last of his four-game ban.

New signings Alena and Kubo played in their 3-1 away win over Elche and will be officially presented at the Coliseum before the game.

Injured: Enes Unal, Dario Poveda, Victor Mollejo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cucho

Huesca

For the visitors, Antonio Valera is the only injury concern ahead of their trip to Madrid. Meanwhile, Pablo Maffeo's presence is in doubt and he faces a late fitness test.

Juan Carlos and Andrés Fernández have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Antonio Valera, Juan Carlos, Andrés Fernández

Doubtful: Pablo Maffeo

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Huesca Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Ruben Yanez; Juan Iglesias, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Francisco Portillo, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Carles Aleñá; Jaime Mata

Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Javier Ontiveros; David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramírez, Rafa Mir

Getafe vs Huesca Prediction

Getafe and Huesca have struggled to score goals this term. Three of the hosts' 15 goals came just last week against Elche.

Though a lack of quality in the final third is a concern for both sides, the defensive solidity of Getafe makes them the favorite in this clash. They have conceded 18 goals this term, which is the fifth-lowest in the league.

This game will not be a high-scoring affair, but we expect Getafe to secure their first back-to-back wins since September.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Huesca

