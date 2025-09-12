Getafe vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Getafe will entertain Real Oviedo at Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts have two wins from three games while Oviedo have one win to their name.

Azulones began their campaign with two consecutive wins but suffered a 3-0 loss to Valencia in their previous outing. Notably, they will play their first home game of the season here and will look to bounce back.

The visitors have endured a slow start to their league campaign in their return to the top flight, failing to score in two of the three games thus far. After back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season, they overcame Real Sociedad 1-0 at home last time around. New signing Leander Dendoncker scored the match-winner in the 40th minute.

Getafe vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just four times thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, having won two games. Oviedo have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

They will meet for the first time in La Liga. They last squared off in the Segunda Division in the 2016-17 campaign, and both teams registered 2-1 home wins.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 19 league games, suffering 11 losses.

The visitors have lost three of their last four games in La Liga.

Getafe are on a five-game losing streak in La Liga, which is their worst run of defeats in the top flight.

Oviedo have scored one goal apiece in their two away games against the hosts.

Getafe vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Azulones failed to score for the first time this season in their loss to Valencia last month and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have lost their last five home games in La Liga, conceding 10 goals, which is a cause for concern.

Álex Sancris will serve a suspension here, while Juanmi Jiménez is not an option due to an injury.

Los Azules opened their goalscoring account for the season in their previous outing while also keeping a clean sheet, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last two competitive away games, failing to score in both.

Ilyas Chaira, Alvaro Lemos, and Ovie Ejaria will miss the match due to injuries, while there are some doubts over players returning late from international duty.

Azulones have an unbeaten home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Real Oviedo

Getafe vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

