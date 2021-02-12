Getafe vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Getafe take on Real Sociedad at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid last week and will need to put in a better performance this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have experienced a slump after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque side thrashed Cadiz by a 4-1 margin in its previous match and will want to put in a similar effort on Sunday.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Getafe have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won 12 matches out of a total of 25 games played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed only six victories against Getafe and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Getafe. Mikel Merino found the back of the net on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-L-D

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Team News

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Djene Dakonam is currently serving a suspension and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Getafe have not been at their best and will have to field a strong team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Djene Dakonam

Oyarzabal is unavailable at the moment

Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal, Luca Sangalli, and Miguel Angel Moya are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Real Sociedad have improved in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Injured: Mikel Merino, Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Sofiane Chakla, Erick Cabaco, Damian Suarez; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri; Marc Cucurella, Carles Alena, Takefusa Kubo; Cucho Hernandez

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva; Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Portu

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have endured a discernible decline over the past few weeks and will want to build another string of victories this month. The Basque giants have excellent players in their ranks and are lethal at their best.

Getafe have blown hot and cold this season and can pull off the occasional robust performance. Real Sociedad have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Real Sociedad

