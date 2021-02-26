Getafe vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another group of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need a victory in this fixture.

Getafe are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been well below their best over the past few months. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat to ten-man Real Betis last week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, have endured a particularly difficult campaign and find themselves in 12th place in the league table. Los Che eased past Celta Vigo in their previous game and will want to put in a similar performance on Saturday.

Getafe vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Getafe and have won 17 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Getafe have managed 11 victories against Valencia and will need to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams created several chances on the day and will want to edge their opponents to a victory on Saturday.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-L

Getafe vs Valencia Team News

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Getafe have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will be desperate for a victory. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Valencia have settled on their best team and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Valencia Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Sofian Chakla, Erick Cabaco, Djene Dakonam; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Allan Nyom; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodríguez

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Kevin Gameiro, Moi Gomez

Getafe vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have had to account for the departures of several key players this season and have not been at their best over the past year. Los Che have shown glimpses of their potential this month and have a point to prove going into this match.

Getafe can be a robust outfit on their day but have suffered from several defensive lapses in recent weeks. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Valencia

