“Gets way too much disrespect btw” – Manchester City fans demand praise for player who ‘never fails to deliver’ in tough circumstances after win over Real Madrid 

Manchester City fans have heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko following the defender's excellent display against Real Madrid. The two heavyweights clashed in their UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg match on Tuesday, April 26.
Pep Guardiola's side will take a 4-3 advantage into the return leg at the Bernabeu on May 4 following a thrilling victory in Manchester.
The Cityzens will be disappointed, however, that they didn't score more, having missed several big chances throught the 90 minutes.
Zinchenko impressed once again for Manchester City. He created an assist for Bernardo Silva's goal in the 74th, while also keeping Real Madrid winger Rodrygo quiet throughout the evening.
The 25-year-old started due to the European suspension of usual first-choice left-back Joao Cancelo, but was as reliable as ever. The Ukrainian international made his 22nd appearance of the season, with the majority of those coming as substitutes.
Manchester City fans, though, have lauded the full-back following another solid performance in a big game. The Ukrainian is quickly gaining cult hero status among the Sky Blue faithful.
Guardiola lauds Manchester City defender before Real Madrid clash
In a pre-match press conference, the Spanish manager couldn't praise Zinchenko enough for his conduct and commitment all season, especially considering that Russia has invaded his Ukrainian homeland.
Zinchenko, who has been at the Etihad since his move in 2016, was also outstanding in his side's 5-1 win over Watford at the weekend. Guardiola stated that he is proud of him for adapting to a position that isn't naturally his.
As per The MEN, the 51-year-old said:
"At the end, Oleks is another player who is so reliable. I will never forget what he has done in these three or four years, playing in a position that is not his natural position."
“You can do that for one or three games, but playing seasons, you have to be so strong in the mind. He will do it every single day."
The City boss added:
“It is not an easy period for Oleks, with what is happening in his country and with his loved ones.” he said.
“People forget about Ukraine. Now we don’t talk about it and there are no flags any more and we don’t do anything else."
“But the war is still unfortunately there and Oleks is still living that. Oleks is still living that every day. It is a tough period for him and his family."
“Oleks is so reliable, always focused and always concentrated. I can see that because I am there. I appreciate it in the locker room.”