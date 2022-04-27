“Gets way too much disrespect btw” – Manchester City fans demand praise for player who ‘never fails to deliver’ in tough circumstances after win over Real Madrid 

Manchester City fans have heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko following the defender's excellent display against Real Madrid. The two heavyweights clashed in their UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg match on Tuesday, April 26.

Pep Guardiola's side will take a 4-3 advantage into the return leg at the Bernabeu on May 4 following a thrilling victory in Manchester.

The Cityzens will be disappointed, however, that they didn't score more, having missed several big chances throught the 90 minutes.

Most interceptions (3)

Most passes (56)



Busy half for Oleksandr Zinchenko.



Zinchenko impressed once again for Manchester City. He created an assist for Bernardo Silva's goal in the 74th, while also keeping Real Madrid winger Rodrygo quiet throughout the evening.

The 25-year-old started due to the European suspension of usual first-choice left-back Joao Cancelo, but was as reliable as ever. The Ukrainian international made his 22nd appearance of the season, with the majority of those coming as substitutes.

Manchester City fans, though, have lauded the full-back following another solid performance in a big game. The Ukrainian is quickly gaining cult hero status among the Sky Blue faithful.

Here is what City fans posted on Twitter following the full-time:

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Massive praise for Zinchenko, this guy never fails to deliver when we throw him into the deep end. What a guy Massive praise for Zinchenko, this guy never fails to deliver when we throw him into the deep end. What a guy 🇺🇦

Lex⚡ @CitySouljaaa Zinchenko when you tell him he has to play a CL semi Zinchenko when you tell him he has to play a CL semi https://t.co/rT7pmzb6ge

TJ @_TJ932O Zinchenko gets way too much disrespect btw Zinchenko gets way too much disrespect btw

j @KinkyMadness Zinchenko 80% of the season vs Zinchenko from late April to May Zinchenko 80% of the season vs Zinchenko from late April to May https://t.co/To8r5yELZv

Rahul @rahulmcfc Also shout out to Zinchenko. What a man, what a half! Also shout out to Zinchenko. What a man, what a half!

Umir @umirf1 Zinchenko was my #MOTM . Sublime performance. Takes him very little time to reach a rhythm and form that has him as the best performer in the UCL semi final. Considering he's hardly played this season and with everything happening in Ukraine too, chapeau, what a game. Zinchenko was my #MOTM. Sublime performance. Takes him very little time to reach a rhythm and form that has him as the best performer in the UCL semi final. Considering he's hardly played this season and with everything happening in Ukraine too, chapeau, what a game.

Hamish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @HamishMCFC Zinchenko on big Champions League nights at the Etihad Zinchenko on big Champions League nights at the Etihad https://t.co/p0IjXvG4An

Guardiola lauds Manchester City defender before Real Madrid clash

In a pre-match press conference, the Spanish manager couldn't praise Zinchenko enough for his conduct and commitment all season, especially considering that Russia has invaded his Ukrainian homeland.

Zinchenko, who has been at the Etihad since his move in 2016, was also outstanding in his side's 5-1 win over Watford at the weekend. Guardiola stated that he is proud of him for adapting to a position that isn't naturally his.

As per The MEN, the 51-year-old said:

"At the end, Oleks is another player who is so reliable. I will never forget what he has done in these three or four years, playing in a position that is not his natural position."

“You can do that for one or three games, but playing seasons, you have to be so strong in the mind. He will do it every single day."

The City boss added:

“It is not an easy period for Oleks, with what is happening in his country and with his loved ones.” he said.

“People forget about Ukraine. Now we don’t talk about it and there are no flags any more and we don’t do anything else."

“But the war is still unfortunately there and Oleks is still living that. Oleks is still living that every day. It is a tough period for him and his family."

“Oleks is so reliable, always focused and always concentrated. I can see that because I am there. I appreciate it in the locker room.”

lucy @mcfcIucy zinchenko gave him his shirt, absolutely made up. thanks so much zinny zinchenko gave him his shirt, absolutely made up. thanks so much zinny 💙💙💙 https://t.co/tBZrMWFu7y

