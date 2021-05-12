GFA Rumilly-Vallieres vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Thursday sees the semi-final of the Coupe de France take place at the Parc des Sports, as fourth-tier side GFA Rumilly-Vallieres take on Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

A win would give Monaco the chance to get their hands on their first trophy since 2017, while Rumilly-Vallieres have a chance to cause a major upset.

The winning side will progress to take on the winners of the clash between Montpellier and Paris St. Germain in the final.

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres vs Monaco Head-to-Head

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres have had a surprising run to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France despite their league season being entirely curtailed by COVID-19.

Coupe de France games have basically been their only action in 2021, and they’ve managed to win seven games thus far in the competition.

However, it is worth noting that they are yet to face Ligue 1 opponents, with their best win coming over Ligue 2 side Toulouse in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Monaco have been in tremendous form in the league, dropping just 10 points from their 19 games in 2021.

Most recently, Niko Kovac’s side defeated Reims 0-1. Mathematically, they could still win the Ligue 1 title if they can win their final two games and PSG and Lille lose theirs.

Monaco dumped out three Ligue 1 opponents in the Coupe de France, including Lyon in the quarter-finals.

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Monaco form guide: W-W-W-L-W

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres vs Monaco Team News

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres

There have been no injury issues reported from GFA Rumilly-Vallieres.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Monaco have three players unavailable for this match, with forward Krepin Diatta likely to miss out due to COVID-19. Niko Kovac’s side also have two players suspended.

Injured: Stevan Jovetic, Sofiane Diop

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pietro Pellegri, Willem Guebbels

Unavailable: Krepin Diatta

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres vs Monaco Predicted XI

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres predicted XI (4-4-2): Dan Delaunay, Houssame Boinali, Jean-Manuel Ribeiro, Dorian Leveque, Arthur Bozon, Jocelyn Gay, Alexis Peuget, Mathieu Guillaud, Joris Cottin, Armel Liongo, Ashley Moke Njedi

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Radoslaw Majecki, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fode-Ballo Toure, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres vs Monaco Prediction

GFA Rumilly-Vallieres have had a nice run in the Coupe de France, but it’s highly likely that their run will come to an end here.

Monaco are a highly-ranked Ligue 1 side at the top of their game and are a far different proposition to anything their opponents have faced this season.

A comfortable away win for Monaco seems highly likely.

Prediction: GFA Rumilly-Vallieres 0-3 Monaco