Ghana vs Ethiopia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Ghana welcome Ethiopia to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for a matchday one qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Ethiopia progressed to this stage of the qualifiers via away goals following a 1-1 aggregate draw with Lesotho in 2019. Ghana received a bye to this round by virtue of their superior standing on the continent.

The hosts have not been in action since being held to a goalless draw by Ivory Coast in a friendly in June.

Ethiopia posted a 2-1 victory over Uganda in a friendly in August. Abubeker Nassir and Abed Yalew scored in either half to help the Walias see off their East African rivals.

Both nations have been drawn in Group G of the qualifiers alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe and only the top-placed side will secure progress to the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides and Ghana have the better record with three wins to their name. Ethiopia were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in an AFCON 2019 qualifier when Jordan Ayew scored a first-half brace to help Ghana secure a 2-0 away victory.

Ghana form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Ethiopia form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Ghana vs Ethiopia Team News

Ghana

Coach Charles Akonnor named a provisional 30-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa amid worries over the availability of England-based players.

The Premier League duo of Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp, as well as team captain Andre Ayew, headline the list of 32 players currently in camp.

The England-based players will, however, be unable to make the trip to South Africa in a few days, owing to the country being placed on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Tariq Fosu, Benson Anang, Kelvin Yeboah, Thomas Teye Partey and Mohammed Kudus were all unable to report for training due to varying issues.

Injuries: Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Benson Anang

Suspension: None

Ethiopia

Coach Wubetu Abate called up 28 players to partake in the fixtures against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ghana vs Ethiopia Predicted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (4-3-3): Richard Ofori (GK); Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Ismail Ganiyu, Andy Yiadom; Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu, Jeffery Schlupp; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ethiopia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fasil Gebremichael (GK); Menaf Awol, Yared Baye, Aschalew Tamene, Desta Yohannes; Haider Sherefa, Mesud Mohamed, Amanuel Yohannes, Tafesse Solomon; Shemeket Gugsa, Abubeker Nassir

Ghana vs Ethiopia Prediction

Ghana are heavy favorites to triumph over Ethiopia on home turf and the Black Stars still have enough quality within their ranks despite the absence of some key players.

Neither side are exactly famed for their attacking prowess and we are predicting a routine victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Ethiopia

Edited by Peter P