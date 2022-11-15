Ghana vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2022

Ghana are set to play Switzerland at the Al-Nahyan Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly.

Ghana come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Marco Antonio Figueroa's Nicaragua in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Sporting CP forward Abdul Fatawa Issahaku secured the win for Otto Addo's Ghana.

Switzerland, on the other hand, beat Jaroslav Silhavy's Czech Republic 2-1 in their most recent game. First-half goals from Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler and AS Monaco attacker Breel Embolo sealed the deal for Switzerland. Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick scored the goal for the Czech Republic.

Ghana vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ghana have not faced Switzerland in a friendly game in a long time.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has scored five goals in the Eredivisie for Ajax in five starts.

Ghana international Inaki Williams has six goal contributions in La Liga for Athletic Bilbao this season.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has six goal contributions in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

Swiss attacker Breel Embolo has seven goals in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco so far.

Ghana vs Switzerland Prediction

Ghana's FIFA World Cup squad is headlined by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, while the likes of Ajax's young star Mohammed Kudus, the Ayew brothers and Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams have all been selected. Ghana certainly do not lack the talent, and will hope to progress deep into the tournament.

Partey will hope to transfer his Arsenal form to his national team; Kudus could emerge as one of the best young players in the tournament. Switzerland will provide good competition before the official matches begin.

Switzerland, on the other hand, enjoyed a good Euro 2020. The stars of the tournament continue to play an important role, with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri named in the World Cup squad.

Players like Breel Embolo and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns, while the experience of Yann Sommer and Ricardo Rodriguez will surely benefit.

Both nations boast talented squads. A close game is on the cards, and both sides will be keen to preserve their energy before the World Cup. A draw seems an ideal result.

Prediction: Ghana 1-1 Switzerland

Ghana vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ghana to score first- Yes

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes