Girona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Girona will welcome Valencia to Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign and are at the bottom of the league standings. Los Ches have not fared much better and have two wins from seven games.

Blanquivermells avoided a loss for the second consecutive match last week as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Espanyol. They failed to score for the fourth time this season.

The visitors are winless in their last two league games and fell to a 2-1 home loss to Oviedo in their previous outing. Arnaut Danjuma broke the deadlock in the fourth minute to give them the lead but he failed to double their lead in the second half, as he missed from the penalty spot. Oviedo produced a remarkable comeback, scoring in the 85th and 86th minutes to overturn the deficit.

Girona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just 12 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, recording six wins. Gironistes have four wins and two games have ended in draws.

Los Ches were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a home win and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Girona have lost three of their four home games this season.

Valencia are winless on their travels this season, failing to score in two of the three games.

The hosts have the worst goalscoring record in the league, with just three goals to their name. They also have the worst defensive record, conceding 16 goals.

Girona vs Valencia Prediction

Blanquivermells have failed to score in their last three home games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two wins.

Juan Carlos Martín, Donny van de Beek, Ricard Artero, David López, and Azzedine Ounahi will miss this match due to injuries. Abel Ruiz and Thomas Lemar are also unavailable.

Los Ches saw their unbeaten streak end after two games on Tuesday and will look to bounce back here. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four games in this fixture.

José Luis Gayà and Dimitri Foulquier are the two concerns ahead of the visitors' trip to Catalonia.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, we expect Valencia to win a tight encounter

Prediction: Girona 0-1 Valencia

Girona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: More than 7.5 corners in the match - Yes

