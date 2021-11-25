"Give me Sterling or Bernardo Silva over one of the PSG front 3" - Jason Cundy launches scathing attack on 'overrated' Neymar

PSG's star-studded attack consisting of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe failed to impress when they clashed with Manchester City in the Champions League yesterday evening.

Despite drawing first blood in the second half of the game, the Parisians ended up suffering a 2-1 defeat as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both scored for the hosts.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy held nothing back as he lashed out at PSG's all-star attack in the wake of the result.

City Xtra @City_Xtra #ManCity have just beaten a Paris Saint-Germain side containing a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting as a striker. #ManCity have just beaten a Paris Saint-Germain side containing a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting as a striker.

"That was odd tonight, that front three. You can't win a major cup competition with that performance," he was quoted as saying.

Jason Cundy then singled out Neymar for more criticism as the Brazilian vanished totally in what was a huge fixture for his side. The former Chelsea defender said:

"I've had this conversation with people for the last five or six years about Neymar – overrated. I've said it consistently. Give me Sterling or Bernardo Silva over any one of those [front three]. I'm a fan of Mbappe, but give them to me over Neymar.

"He doesn't work hard enough. If things are going well, you'll see the flicks and tricks. But tonight, up against top class opposition, you really do see the player that he truly is and he’s overrated."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Really pleased to see @ManCity beat #PSG tonight as it showed no matter what superstars you have in your team you can’t carry passengers defensively. PSG can’t win #UCL with only 7 players defending! #MCIPSG Really pleased to see @ManCity beat #PSG tonight as it showed no matter what superstars you have in your team you can’t carry passengers defensively. PSG can’t win #UCL with only 7 players defending! #MCIPSG

Despite losing the game 2-1, PSG managed to secure a spot in the next round of the Champions League following Club Brugge's 5-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

The Parisians, however, still have one more fixture to conclude their group stage outing: a clash with Club Brugge on December 7.

How has Neymar fared with PSG this season?

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had a tough time facing Manchester City yesterday evening

Neymar has been targeted by many following his poor start with PSG this season. The Brazilian has been a mere shadow of himself, with his performances so far leaving a lot to be desired.

The attacker is yet to score in the Champions League this term despite featuring in four games in the tournament. He's scored thrice in nine Ligue 1 appearances, with one of them coming from the spot.

It remains to be seen if he'll be able to raise his efforts as the campaign progresses.

