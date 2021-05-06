Give Hakim Ziyech time at Chelsea: Boudewijn Zenden

Former Dutch international Boudewijn Zenden has urged Chelsea not to give up on Hakim Ziyech. Boudewijn, who was also a Chelsea player himself, has said Ziyech should be given time to adapt at the London club.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax last summer in a €40 million move but has struggled to break into the starting XI at the club. Ziyech was a superstar at Ajax and was expected to remain as such at Chelsea.

However, the Moroccan has managed just 14 starts in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting three times, causing a lot of Chelsea fans to lose faith in him.

Zenden has, however, urged that Ziyech be given time. The 44-year-old said that Ziyech is still in the adjustment phase and should not be considered a flop in less than a year since his arrival.

“But give the boy some time,” he told De Telegraaf.

“They are not problems. I think adjustment time is rather normal. You have to make yourself familiar with a number of things at a new club.

“It is only a problem if you do not reach your old level after two years. Or if you want to return to the Netherlands after six months because you miss your cheese sandwich.

“At Chelsea, he not only had to deal with a new style of play and different teammates, but now he was also in another country, another culture and – do not underestimate – another, much more intense competition. Even though you’re 27, that just has an impact.”

Tuchel's tactics at Chelsea don't suit Hakim Ziyech: Zenden

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Zenden also noted that Ziyech's struggle to break into the Chelsea starting XI can be largely attributed to the tactical choices of manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German has employed a mass attack-mass defense approach since his appointment. Zenden believes Ziyech is not suited to this style as he solely focused on attack while at Ajax.

“Since Tuchel’s appointment, Chelsea also get very few goals against,” he added.

“The three up front have to make the difference, but they are fairly far away from the opponent’s goal. At Ajax, he was much higher up the pitch.

“Tuchel is also very demanding on both sides. The strikers will have to deliver upfront and do some defensive work.

“Those are conditions for a place in the starting line-up. Under Tuchel, a player has to be pretty complete. I’m not saying Hakim can’t score goals, but he’s more of a serviceman.”