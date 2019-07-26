GOAT Debate: Former Inter Milan star Alvaro Recoba makes his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Former Inter Milan star, Alvaro Recoba, has given his verdict on the decade-long comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, stating that it is normal for the two aces to be compared when they are playing in the same era.

In case you didn't know...

Messi and Ronaldo continue to display their scintillating form even in their thirties and show no signs of stopping judging by their recent exploits.

While Messi lifted his first La Liga trophy as captain of Barcelona last campaign, Ronaldo helped Juventus to their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The Argentine maestro finished his league season with 36 goals, earning him the European Golden Shoe and yet another Pichichi trophy. Meanwhile, his Portuguese counterpart tallied 21 league goals in his debut season for the Bianconeri and was named Serie A's Player of the Year.

Both players were critical influences in their respective club's Champions League venture as well. While Messi finished the tournament as the top-scorer, Ronaldo was pivotal to the Old Lady's progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Both Barcelona and Juventus, however, crashed out of the European competition, following shock defeats to Liverpool and Ajax respectively.

Internationally, Ronaldo took Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title while Messi failed to lead Argentina to glory in the Copa America, finishing in third place instead.

The heart of the matter

Recoba has now picked the better player between the two, saying (via TyC Sports), “When it comes to Cristiano if I had been at a different time than Messi would be a different story. But since they have played at the same time, it is normal to be compared.”

The former Uruguay international added, “Now if I have to choose a match of both at the same time, I prefer to watch a Messi game.”

What's next?

Juventus are next scheduled to face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on August 8. Meanwhile, Barcelona will take on Vissel Kobe in a friendly this Saturday.