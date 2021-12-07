Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with a set of games this week as Golden Arrows take on Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are in eighth place in the South African Premier Division and have improved in recent weeks. The home side edged Chippa United to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent over the past month. The Chiefs eased Moroka Swallows in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an exceptional record against Golden Arrows and have won 17 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Wednesday.

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-L

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in this fixture. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Siyabonga Ngezana has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs are unbeaten in their last four games and will want to extend their streak on Wednesday.

Golden Arrows have struggled against Kaizer Chiefs in the past and have their own problems to solve this month. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi