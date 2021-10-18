Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in action in the South African Premier Soccer League this week as they take on Golden Arrows on Wednesday. Mamelodi Sundowns have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and can pack a punch on their day. The home side eased past Marumo Gallants by a 3-1 margin earlier this month and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by Maniema Union in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Golden Arrows and have won 16 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed seven victories against the Sundowns and will want to win this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the MTN8 last month and ended in a 3-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Golden Arrows were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-W-W

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Golden Arrows need to win this game. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga is currently nursing an injury and might not be able to play a part in this game. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Divine Lunga

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this week. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns FC @Masandawana #DownsLive #TotalEnergiesCAFCL Full time from Stade des Martyrs! A brace from Mshishi sees The Brazilians score two important away goals to secure the draw in the first leg! 👆AS Maniema 2️⃣➖2️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (9', 85' Zwane) #Sundowns Full time from Stade des Martyrs! A brace from Mshishi sees The Brazilians score two important away goals to secure the draw in the first leg! 👆AS Maniema 2️⃣➖2️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (9', 85' Zwane) #Sundowns #DownsLive #TotalEnergiesCAFCL https://t.co/bQQCdrN3Pt

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to exert their dominance this week.

Golden Arrows can pack a punch on their day but do not have a positive recent record in this fixture. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

