“Gone in January” – Chelsea fans fear the worst for first team star as the Blues reportedly snap up replacement

Chelsea fans fear they might lose star defender Antonio Rudiger after the club are currently linked with Hungarian defender Attila Szalai.

According to various reports, Chelsea have agreed to a move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai for a fee of around €23.4 million. The 23-year-old defender is reportedly set to sign a six-year contract earning close to €4 million per annum.

These rumors have inflicted fear amongst Chelsea supporters as it could imply the end of Antonio Rudiger's time at Stamford Bridge. Here are some of the tweets from worried supporters online:

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



The 23-year old Hungarian international will sign a six-year contract with Chelsea and receive an annual salary of €4m ahead of a January move.



- @cnnturk



chelsea-news.co/2021/11/report… Chelsea have agreed a €23.4m fee with Fenerbahce to sign centre back, Attila Szalai.The 23-year old Hungarian international will sign a six-year contract with Chelsea and receive an annual salary of €4m ahead of a January move. Chelsea have agreed a €23.4m fee with Fenerbahce to sign centre back, Attila Szalai.The 23-year old Hungarian international will sign a six-year contract with Chelsea and receive an annual salary of €4m ahead of a January move.- @cnnturk chelsea-news.co/2021/11/report… https://t.co/3jpaS541vf

SEAN🦁⚡️ @SeychellesSeas2 @siphillipssport @cnnturk Rudiger might be leaving then. This isn’t good news for me @siphillipssport @cnnturk Rudiger might be leaving then. This isn’t good news for me

J.O.J 2D 🌍 @judeoghaego @AbsoluteChelsea

We already got the best crop of center backs in the world no need to start replacing them at their peak @cnnturk Why not use that money to renew Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta & Thiago deals? 🤷🏾‍♂️We already got the best crop of center backs in the world no need to start replacing them at their peak @AbsoluteChelsea @cnnturk Why not use that money to renew Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta & Thiago deals? 🤷🏾‍♂️We already got the best crop of center backs in the world no need to start replacing them at their peak

thelonelyvault @thelonelyvault @ftblseb I wonder where he will go out on loan to for the next 8 seasons @ftblseb I wonder where he will go out on loan to for the next 8 seasons

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Chelsea's key players under Thomas Tuchel. The 28-year-old defender played a vital role in guiding the Blues to their second Champions League title last season.

Rudiger is also one of the key men in Chelsea's outstanding start to the Premier League season. The Blues currently sit at the top of the standings.

However, Rudiger has entered the final year of his contract. He has not come anywhere close to penning a new deal despite the Blues wanting to keep hold of their star defender.

If Rudiger fails to sign a contract before January, the German international will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with a host of European clubs. The likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest in signing the 28-year-old defender on a free transfer.

Chelsea signing Attila Szalai could also act as a potential replacement for Thiago Silva. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender is 37 years old and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Chelsea have one of the best defense in the Premier League

Chelsea have made an excellent start to the 2021-22 season and have their strong defense to thank. Thomas Tuchel usually plays a back three system with two wing-backs on either side.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen have been rock solid at the back. This helps the attackers create chances and score all the goals.

As things stand, Chelsea have conceded only four goals in the Premier League, the lowest in the division. While the centre-backs continue to keep out the goals, the wing-backs remain a major goal threat going forward.

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been amongst the goals lately. Reece James has scored four goals across all competitions while Ben Chilwell has netted thrice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chilwell x James… 💫



The best full-back pairing on the planet. Chilwell x James… 💫The best full-back pairing on the planet. https://t.co/sTx5OAtzkl

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chelsea sign a defender in the January transfer window? Yes No 2 votes so far