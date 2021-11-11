Chelsea reach agreement to sign 23-year-old defender in January - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Turkish side Fenerbahce for 23-year-old Hungarian defender Attila Szalai, according to CNN Turk (via Chelsea News).

Chelsea have been in search of a new centre-back since the summer transfer window. The Blues failed to sign highly-rated French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are now about to end their quest for a new centre-back after agreeing a fee for Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce. The Blues have reportedly agreed on a €23.4 million fee for the 23-year old Hungarian international. Szalai has reportedly signed a six-year contract and will be earning close to €4 million per annum ahead of the January transfer window.

Since his €2 million move from Apollon Limassol in January 2021, Attila Szalai has made 40 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring 3 goals along the way.

Chelsea have one of the strongest defenses in the Premier League at the moment. The Blues have only conceded 4 goals in 11 matches in the league so far. However, Chelsea are still in need of strengthening their defense.

Antonio Rudiger has entered the final year of his contract. The German international is yet to pen an extension with the club despite Chelsea wanting him to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Thiago Silva is currently 37 years old and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

On top of that Danish defender Andreas Christensen is also yet to pen a new contract with Chelsea, leaving the European champions in limbo.

Chelsea are currently leading the Premier League title-race

After the first 11 games, Chelsea are leading the Premier League title race against the likes of Manchester City, West Ham United and Liverpool.

The Blues have amassed 26 points from their opening 11 games. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently three points clear of both Manchester City and West Ham and four points ahead of Liverpool.

However, Chelsea now have a couple of difficult games which could define their stronghold in the Premier League. The Blues face Leicester City and Manchester United in the next two games in the league.

Chelsea have also had a strong start to their Champions League defense. The Blues are currently second in their group having picked up nine points from their 4 matches.

Avoiding defeat against Juventus in their next fixture would seal Chelsea's progress into the knockout rounds of the competition.

