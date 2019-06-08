×
Real Madrid agree deal to sign €113M midfielder, £75M star rejects Manchester United for Manchester City and more Transfer News: 7 June 2019 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
08 Jun 2019

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane


All the top transfer news in one place!

Youri Tielemans has offers, but a decision hasn't been made

AS Monaco signed Youri Tielemans with a lot of hope, but the Belgian failed to live up to their expectations. The midfielder did not impress at the Ligue 1 side, and they loaned him out to Leicester City in January.

At the Premier League side, he got his confidence back and has been in top form ever since. Now with the transfer window open, the Foxes are looking to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, they are not alone in the chase and reports suggest that at least 2 other Premier League sides are keen on signing him. Manchester United and Tottenham are the clubs linked so far while rumours of interest from La Liga and Bundesliga clubs are also going about.

Talking about his future, Tielemans said: “We'll see which club it will be. The only thing I can say is things are moving. A lot of clubs have shown interest. We will see in the next few weeks who it will be.”

Continuing to talk about the interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, the Belgian revealed that he was flattered by it. He added, “Yes [I am flattered by United and Spurs interest], they are really big teams in England and in Europe. To hear those names gives me confidence. I just try to play my game on the pitch and try my best.”

Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers is confident that his side will do everything they can to get the Belgian back at the King Power Stadium. He said: “I'm sure the club [Leicester] will do everything they possibly can to bring him in.”

Reports suggest that the £21M signing in 2017 is set to cost over £40 million this summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Christian Eriksen Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
