Rangers suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 18. Former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey missed a crucial spot-kick in a penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joe Aribo put the Scottish side ahead in 57th minute with a smart left-footed finish, but Rafael Borre equalized soon after. Ryan Kent missed a glorious chance for the Gers in extra-time, as neither side could find a breakthrough on a boiling hot evening in Seville.

Following several inch-perfect penalties, up stepped Ramsey, who saw his effort saved by Kevin Trapp. The Welshman was only brought on moments before the shootout specifically to take a spot-kick.

Rangers must now continue their 50-year wait for a European trophy, although Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side can be incredibly proud of their efforts to reach the final. They beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to the Europa League final.

Expectations were high for Ramsey when he arrived at Ibrox on a surprise January loan move from Juventus, but injuries have restricted his playing time ever since.

The 31-year-old has made just 12 appearances since his return to British football. Supporters expressed their disappointment in the former Arsenal midfielder on Twitter following his missed penalty:

Rangers suffer gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat in Europa League final

The 55-time Scottish champions now face the prospect of having to go through the qualifying stages of next season's Champions League following defeat to the Bundesliga outfit. This, of course, means less money for the Glasgow giants.

Following the game, a devastated Steven Davis, who was part of the Rangers side who lost the UEFA Cup final in 2008, could barely hide his disappointment.

The Northern Ireland legend told BT Sport (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"It's huge disappointment. It's hard to reflect straight away."

"The boys have been tremendous, but it hurts tonight. Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of (the penalties). Whenever you get to a final it hurts if you don't come away with the trophy."

"But I couldn't be more proud of the the lads, staff and fans. We left everything out on the pitch. It's going to be a sore one to take. We know how difficult it will be to get to this stage again."

Rangers now need to pick themselves up from their Europa League heartbreak before they face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, 21 May at Hampden Park.

