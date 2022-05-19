×
"Got that Arsenal DNA" "Funniest cameo since Kepa" - Fans ridicule 'trojan horse' Aaron Ramsey for penalty miss in Europa League final

Supporters slam ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey following his Europa League penalty miss
Supporters slam ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey following his Europa League penalty miss
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
Rangers suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 18. Former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey missed a crucial spot-kick in a penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joe Aribo put the Scottish side ahead in 57th minute with a smart left-footed finish, but Rafael Borre equalized soon after. Ryan Kent missed a glorious chance for the Gers in extra-time, as neither side could find a breakthrough on a boiling hot evening in Seville.

Following several inch-perfect penalties, up stepped Ramsey, who saw his effort saved by Kevin Trapp. The Welshman was only brought on moments before the shootout specifically to take a spot-kick.

Aaron Ramsey was subbed on three minutes before the shootout.His miss led to Rangers missing out on the Europa League trophy 💔 https://t.co/NcdIibc4Fj

Rangers must now continue their 50-year wait for a European trophy, although Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side can be incredibly proud of their efforts to reach the final. They beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to the Europa League final.

Expectations were high for Ramsey when he arrived at Ibrox on a surprise January loan move from Juventus, but injuries have restricted his playing time ever since.

The 31-year-old has made just 12 appearances since his return to British football. Supporters expressed their disappointment in the former Arsenal midfielder on Twitter following his missed penalty:

Aaron Ramsey's got that Arsenal DNA
Ramsey with the funniest cameo since Kepa
Ramsey subbed on Ramsey misses. Typical.
Aaron Ramsey £400k a week to shithouse it and go down the middle
Aaron Ramsey still has Arsenal in his veins, fucking serial bottler😂
Aaron Ramsey saving lives out here. We live to see another day.
Ramsey you choked...
Ramsey missing was one of the most obvious things ever btw
Respect to Ramsey for saving a celebrities life by missing his penalty.
Arsenal bottle Top 4. Aaron Ramsey bottles the penalty. History repeats.
RAMSEY TROJAN HORSE WELL DONE MY SON

Rangers suffer gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat in Europa League final

The 55-time Scottish champions now face the prospect of having to go through the qualifying stages of next season's Champions League following defeat to the Bundesliga outfit. This, of course, means less money for the Glasgow giants.

Following the game, a devastated Steven Davis, who was part of the Rangers side who lost the UEFA Cup final in 2008, could barely hide his disappointment.

The Northern Ireland legend told BT Sport (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"It's huge disappointment. It's hard to reflect straight away."
"The boys have been tremendous, but it hurts tonight. Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of (the penalties). Whenever you get to a final it hurts if you don't come away with the trophy."
"But I couldn't be more proud of the the lads, staff and fans. We left everything out on the pitch. It's going to be a sore one to take. We know how difficult it will be to get to this stage again."

Rangers now need to pick themselves up from their Europa League heartbreak before they face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, 21 May at Hampden Park.

Aaron Ramsey is the greatest signing in Rangers history. Retweet if you agree.

