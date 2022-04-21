“Got to make brave decisions” – Jamie Carragher explains what Erik ten Hag must do at Manchester United to compete with Guardiola and Klopp

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher feels Erik ten Hag should get rid of some of the big-name stars at Manchester United to be able to compete with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Red Devils have brought an end to their pursuit of a new permanent manager. They have confirmed that Ajax coach Ten Hag will take charge of the club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Ten Hag, who will leave Ajax at the end of the season, has agreed to a three-year contract with the Premier League giants. There is also an option to extend the deal until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Having decided to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick with the Dutchman, the Red Devils are now tipped to turn their attention towards strengthening the squad. A number of players are expected to come in and out of the club in the summer.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Carragher has stressed the need for the incoming Manchester United manager to make brave decisions, especially regarding personnel. The Liverpool legend went on to urge the 52-year-old to replace big names in the squad with younger players. He wrote on Sky Sports:

"He's got to make brave decisions. I've said for a long time in that Manchester United dressing room you've got to take out some of those big names and start from afresh with a new, young, energetic team to try and compete with Guardiola and Klopp."

It is unclear who Carragher is referring to as 'big names' in the Red Devils dressing room. Paul Pogba, though, is one superstar who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Meanwhile, Carragher believes the Dutch tactician should bring in three or four players through the doors at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He wrote:

"He'll revitalise some players and he'll probably have to add three or four players to the starting XI. No team is as bad or as far away from success as you think, I know that from experience with Liverpool."

As the Red Devils prepare for life under a new manager, it remains to be seen how the team will lineup for their opening fixture next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve”. Erik ten Hag says: “It’s a great honour to be appointed manager of Man Utd, I’m hugely excited”.“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve”. Erik ten Hag says: “It’s a great honour to be appointed manager of Man Utd, I’m hugely excited”. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve”. https://t.co/6ieafv56WB

Can Manchester United secure Champions League football ahead of Ten Hag's arrival?

Much of Manchester United's transfer business in the summer could depend on whether they are playing in the UEFA Champions League next term. They currently sit sixth in the table with 54 points from 33 matches.

The Red Devils are three points behind both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who are placed fourth and fifth respectively. Rangnick's side have also played one more game and thus face the risk of missing out on Champions League football next term.

It remains to be seen if the Old Trafford outfit can turn things around and secure a top four finish this season.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer