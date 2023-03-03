Graham Potter rules out 5 first-team Chelsea players for Premier League clash against Leeds United

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has issued injury updates on five first-team stars ahead of his team's Premier League home tie against Leeds United on Saturday (March 4).

The Blues are hoping to end their five-match winless streak in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season this weekend. They are currently languishing in the 10th spot with just 31 points from 24 matches.

Leeds are also in poor form, sitting in 17th place with just 22 points from 24 games. However, Javi Gracia's side will be heading into their upcoming clash on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League home win over Southampton on February 25.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 𝗝𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗮: "It’s important to start aggressive. To go to Stamford Bridge, it’s always very tough. The necessity they have in terms of points, we have to be focused and prepare for a demanding game." 🎙 𝗝𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗮: "It’s important to start aggressive. To go to Stamford Bridge, it’s always very tough. The necessity they have in terms of points, we have to be focused and prepare for a demanding game." https://t.co/XzqmWULFAK

During a pre-match press conference, Potter was asked about Chelsea's available players for their home clash against Leeds. He responded:

"Thiago [Silva] will be out for around six weeks. [Eduoard] Mendy is making progress. N'Golo [Kante] had his first full training session today but will need some time. Mason [Mount] has had a problem with his lower abdomen area so he will miss the game tomorrow. Reece [James] has tightness in his hamstring. A doubt tomorrow."

When asked whether his squad is too big, Potter replied:

"We're coaches and it's our job to work with the players we have. The spirit has been as good as it can be given the results. We all admit we can do better and the players are honest enough to accept they can do better. We're all fighting and we will show it on the pitch."

Since his appointment as Chelsea boss last year, Potter has guided his team to nine wins, seven draws and 11 defeats across all competitions.

Paul Merson shares his thoughts on Chelsea's PL clash against Leeds United, predicts a home win

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal legend Paul Merson predicted a 2-0 win for Chelsea against a struggling Leeds side. He wrote:

"It's a huge game. This is not really the game that Chelsea's focus is on. They have to beat Borussia Dortmund next week in the Champions League. But surely, they've got to win this one against Leeds United. Tottenham Hotspur put them to the sword last weekend."

Sharing his thoughts on the Stamford Bridge outfit, Merson added:

"It's such a tough game for the Blues but I back them to win this one. They've won just two of their last 16 matches. That's appalling for a club of their stature. They must win this one. In my opinion, Graham Potter's future will be decided on Tuesday after the game against Dortmund. It's the only competition the Blues are in right now."

