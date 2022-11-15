Graham Potter’s stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea in January revealed: Reports

Chelsea manager Graham Potter's stance on signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window has been revealed. According to a report from Pys, the Blues tactician isn't interested in having the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Stamford Bridge.

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo has probably reached the end of the road at Manchester United. The Portuguese icon is currently unhappy with his situation at Old Trafford amid his limited involvement and clash with key figures including his manager Erik Ten Hag and some members of the board.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #MUFC Chelsea are favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January following Sunday's explosive interview which the player has effectively burned his bridges at Old Trafford. (Standard) #CFC Chelsea are favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January following Sunday's explosive interview which the player has effectively burned his bridges at Old Trafford. (Standard) #CFC #MUFC

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a switch to Chelsea during the summer transfer window after he was turned down by a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, the move was halted as then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wasn't keen on signing him.

With the transfer window set to return in January, rumors have started suggesting that Chelsea could offer Cristiano Ronaldo an escape route from Manchester United. New Blues owner Todd Boehly is said to be a huge fan of the Portuguese legend and is eager to lure him to Stamford Bridge in the winter.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is 'equally unenthused' as Thomas Tuchel by the prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.[via @ChrisWheelerDM #Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is 'equally unenthused' as Thomas Tuchel by the prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.[via @ChrisWheelerDM]

Unfortunately, just like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter is said to be against the idea of signing the 37-year-old. It remains to be seen what steps Chelsea will take when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't be allowed to play for Manchester United following explosive interview, claims Jermaine Jenas

Cristiano Ronaldo attacked Manchester United during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, in which he took shots at manager Erik Ten Hag, the board, and his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Reacting to the explosive interview, which has gained a lot of traction over the last two days, former England star Jermaine Jenas has advised the tactician not to involve the five-time Ballon d'Or winner again.

He said, as quoted by Mirror:

“I do at times feel like with Ten Hag it enables him to elevate his position at the football club when he treats Cristiano in a certain way, it enables (him) to get the dressing room to fall in line, but at the same time, Ronaldo does have to behave in line with how the rest of the team does."

Jenas added:

“If I was a manager it makes sense for Ten Hag… I mean he can’t play him now, he can’t be involved in the team now."

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes