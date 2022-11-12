"What we need to do to be competitive" - Graham Potter comments on expectations from owners at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter laid out the expectations of club owners as he spoke about his success at the club.

Potter was appointed at the helm of the club after Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September earlier this season. A 1-0 away loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League was Tuchel's last dance as the club's manager.

Potter has since taken over at Stamford Bridge and has implemented his playing style on the team. He has been in charge of the club for 13 games in all competitions, winning seven, losing three, and drawing three.

Speaking about the owners' role in terms of his success at the club, Potter recently told Football Daily:

“The owners are ambitious, they want to win. They also know where we are at and what we need to do to be competitive to be the team we wanna be. How easy is it to come in and get things where you wanna get to. It's not so straighforward."

Potter added:

"Yeah, it takes time. There's a path that you have to go through. The journey that you have to go through because that's how you develop people and that'show you develop the club ad the team. But at the same time, as I said, you can't be that person that talk about process and journey and not geet enough results in the short-term."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager highlighted Chelsea's past achievements but admitted that they are currently in a transition period. He said:

"So, it's a balance. It has been all my career. It's always the same. You have to take the steps the right way. Be yourself. Whatever the expectations are from outside, I can't control those. As I said, there's a different ownership here."

He added:

"You have to be very very respectful of what this club have achieved in the last 20 years. It's amazing. But we are in a different phase now and we have to build that again."

When are Chelsea back in action?

Chelsea FC v Qarabag FK - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are back in action against Newcastle United on November 12 as they make the trip to St James' Park for a Premier League clash.

The Blues have lost their last two league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. Potter's side currently sit in the seventh spot in the table with 21 points from 13 games.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are in the third spot with 27 points on the board after 14 league games.

