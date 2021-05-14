Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: 5 Talking points as defending champions move second | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid moved to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, thanks to a 4-1 win at Granada.

Luka Modric opened the scoring for Los Blancos before Rodrygo scored his first of the campaign on the cusp of half-time to double Real Madrid's lead. Alvaro Odriozola restored Los Blancos' two-goal lead after Jorge Molina had reduced arrears for the hosts. But Karim Benzema made it 4-1 for Real Madrid as the champions saw out a comfortable win.

It was a commanding performance from Real Madrid as they looked comfortable on the ball and were the better team for large swathes of the game. Luka Modric was outstanding as usual, while Benzema continued his fine form in front of goal.

With the win, Real Madrid have usurped their arch-rivals Barcelona to stay in touch with city rivals Atletico, who stayed top after a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad. On that note, let's have a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Real Madrid continue their unbeaten La Liga run

Real Madrid continued their impressive unbeaten streak in La Liga to keep up the pressure on the league leaders. The defending champions are now undefeated in their last 16 league games as they eye back-to- back league titles for the first time in more than a decade.

Zinedine Zidane's men have won 11 of their last 16 La Liga games. They have been solid at both ends of the pitch this term, scoring 64 goals (second-best in the league) and conceded 27 goals (second-best again).

While they could not keep a clean sheet on the night, Real Madrid remain in position to capitalise on any slip-up from the league leaders, with only two games remaining this season.

#2 Luka Modric sizzles with an imperious all-round display

Luka Modric was Real Madrid's best player on the field against Granada. The Croatian metronome covered a lot of ground and was involved at both ends of the pitch.

His intelligent run helped him score the opener. At times, he was one of the first players to make a run in the final third behind Benzema, playing the role of a second striker. The Croatian also didn't hesitate to make tackles on the opposition.

Modric had more touches than any other player on the pitch, leading his team in tackles and passes completed. His goal marked the first time the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner netted four league strikes in a single campaign for Real Madrid.

