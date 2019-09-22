Granada 2-0 Barcelona: 4 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, with goals from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo giving Granada all three points in the LaLiga.

The Catalans had posted a convincing 5-2 victory over Valencia last time out and would have been looking to build on that result with and go top of the table.

That failed to happen though, with the result meaning that Barcelona have picked up just seven points from their opening five fixtures, which marks their worst start to a league season since 1994/1995.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the fixture.

#4 Surprise, surprise, Granada go top of the table

Granada are currently top of LaLiga

A cursory glance at the summit of the LaLiga table might make one rub their eyes in disbelief as Granada are top of LaLiga at the moment.

In a league containing heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, clubs in the ilk of Granda have no business being at the top end of the table, but the reality is that this is where the Andalusians currently are.

Granada had only returned to the Spanish top flight after two years away this season by finishing second in LaLiga 2 last term.

Given their low pedigree, one would have expected the club to sit back and try to play to avoid the drop. But five matches into the campaign, Diego Martinez is showing to have set his sights much higher.

The 38-year-old was appointed as Granada manager in the summer of 2018, and he helped the side gain promotion by playing slick counterattacking football, with emphasis placed on collective defending while also attacking en masse.

This tactic gained him promotion, and he has stuck with it despite playing amongst the big boys, reaping immense dividends along the way.

After kicking off the campaign with a 4-4 draw against Villareal in a fixture that was marked by erratic defending and too many open spaces, Martinez went back to the basics. However, he lost his next game by a narrow 1-0 margin to Sevilla in a game which they fashioned enough chances but were let down by composure in the final third.

Since then, Granada have played three matches, winning all three and more impressively securing clean sheets in all of them as well, with Lionel Messi and co being the latest to be shutout from their goal.

Though it might be early days to start tipping Granada for a fairytale run, regardless of what happens in the ensuing weeks, they have largely impressed to this point and are fully deserving of their spot atop the standings.

