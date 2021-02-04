Granada 3-5 Barcelona (after extra-time): 5 talking points as Catalans secure semi-final spot | Copa del Rey 2020-21 

An exciting eight-goal thriller at Granada's Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes was settled in extra-time, with Barcelona booking their spot in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

The two sides had met in a La Liga fixture at the start of the year where Barcelona ran riot in a 4-0 victory away from home. The visitors came into this game in fine form and had the better of the early exchanges.

Granada, however, got a lead against the run of play after Samuel Umtiti's error saw Alberto Soro square the ball into the box for Kenedy to tap home from six yards.

This gave the hosts a one-goal advantage at the break, and they doubled their lead immediately after the restart. A long ball by Angel Montero caught the Barcelona defence out, allowing Roberto Soldado to run straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The former Valencia man made no mistake, with a precise finish giving Granada a 2-0 advantage. The status quo was maintained until the dying minutes of the game. However, just when it seemed like Granada had booked their place in the last four, Barcelona turned the game on its head in the final two minutes.

A lofted pass to the back-post by Lionel Messi saw Antoine Griezmann stretch to get his left foot on the ball. His shot incredulously came off the post and deflected off Granada goalkeeper Aaron Escandall into the net.

💥 FINALLY! @AntoGriezmann FINISHES TO MAKE IT 2-1! IT'S OFFICIALLY AN OWN-GOAL! pic.twitter.com/xspKKxQldE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2021

This halved the deficit and with just two minutes left in regulation time, it added an extra spring in the steps of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi did well to create space for himself in injury time before seeing his shot rebound off the post. Martin Braithwaite headed over from the next sequence of play but there was still time for more drama.

In the second minute of added time, Messi once again sent a routine long pass to the back post. Just when it seemed like he had overhit his pass, Griezmann appeared to nod the ball back into the danger zone for Jordi Alba to draw Barcelona level.

Advertisement

Incredibly, Granada still had a final chance to win the game in normal time, as a perfectly weighted through-ball by Darwin Machis saw Luis Suarez race through one-on-one with Ter Stegen.

The Granada forward, however, fluffed his lines by shooting wide to ensure that the game would be decided by extra-time.

It was a breathtaking end to an exciting game, and the extra half hour continued right from where regular time left off.

A short corner-kick routine saw Jordi Alba swing a cross into the box, and Griezmann was on hand to head Barcelona ahead for the first time in the game.

Straight from kickoff, Granada won a penalty after Sergino Dest felled Carlos Neva in the area and despite heavy protests, VAR upheld the decision.

Fede Vico made no mistake from 12 yards out to ensure both sides were level after the first half of extra-time.

Three minutes into second period, a right-footed shot by Lionel Messi was parried into the path of Frenkie de Jong, and the Netherlands international made no mistake from close range.

There were mild protests for offside, but replays showed that the 23-year-old was onside in the buildup to the goal.

Advertisement

🎥 An epic comeback! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2021

Barcelona made sure of the result through Alba five minutes later. An outside-of-the-boot cross by Griezmann saw the Spain international finish with an empathic volley past the dive of Escandell.

The win sees the Blaugrana progress to the last four. Here are five talking points from a highly thrilling game in Andalusia.

#5 Barcelona's quest for a trophy continues

Barcelona are through to the last four

Barcelona's inconsistent start to the La Liga season, coupled with Atletico Madrid's near-invincibility, had all but ruled the Blaugrana out of the title race.

They are also some way off the levels required to win the UEFA Champions League. Having also lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey represented their best berth to a trophy this term.

The early ousters of rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid further strengthened their stand, although Sevilla and potentially Athletic Bilbao might still prove tough hurdles to scale.

The Catalans ended 2020 without a trophy, and consecutive trophyless campaigns is practically unthinkable at a club like Barcelona.

Advertisement

With two minutes to go, it looked like Barcelona were on their way to yet another trophyless campaign. However, a massive turnaround has kept them in the hunt for a record-extending 30th cup triumph.

#4 Even in victory, Barcelona still have questions to answer

Barcelona were defensively shaky

Barcelona have been in fine form in recent weeks, but this game against Granada has helped expose the bubble the club was floating in.

Granted, the Blaugrana picked up the victory to progress to the semi-final, but questions are bound to be asked of why they made hard work of the game.

These are the kind of fixtures that Barcelona won with consummate ease in the past. Why the Blaugrana needed two late goals to force extra-time against Granada is a question that does little to ease the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

The visitors had been comfortable for the entirety of the game but were let down by loss of concentration, with defensive errors almost costing them victory.

Time and again, the Barcelona defence was caught out by route-one balls over the top and would have been eliminated in the final minute had Suarez shown more composure.