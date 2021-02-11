Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada are set to play host to Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes for their latest La Liga game.

Granada come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Paco Lopez's Levante last Saturday at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. A brace from experienced forward Jose Luis Morales Nogales for Levante was cancelled out by goals from Brazilian winger Kenedy and veteran striker Roberto Soldado for Granada.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo on Tuesday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Goals from forward Santi Mina and Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra for Celta Vigo was cancelled out by a brace from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez for Atletico Madrid.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid beating Granada 6-1. A brace from former Barcelona star Luis Suarez and goals from striker Diego Costa, Argentine forward Angel Correa, Portugal international Joao Felix and midfielder Marcos Llorente secured the win for Atletico Madrid.

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-D-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Granada

Granada manager Diego Martinez will be unable to call upon the services of Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, right-back Quini, French midfielder Maxime Gonalons and midfielder Luis Milla, who are all out. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Domingos Quina and Cameroon international Yan Eteki.

Injured: Yangel Herrera, Quini, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Domingos Quina, Yan Eteki

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without French midfielder Thomas Lemar, Mexico international Hector Herrera, young forward Joao Felix, Spanish defender Mario Hermoso and striker Moussa Dembele, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. English right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Unavailable: Moussa Dembele, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, Mario Hermoso

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Silva, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Dimitri Foulquier, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Adrian Marin, Kenedy, Jorge Molina, Darwin Machis

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Renan Lodi, Koke, Saul, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Granada are 8th in the La Liga table, but have won only one of their last five league games. Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado has done well since joining them, while players like Yangel Herrera and Darwin Machis have been crucial cogs of the team.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, five points ahead of Real Madrid with two games in hand. Diego Simeone's side have been impressive this season, with former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez continuing to be a constant source for goals.

Atletico Madrid should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Granada 0-2 Atletico Madrid

