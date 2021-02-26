Granada vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

High-flying Granada host a relegation-battling Elche at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Sunday, hoping to get back to winning ways in La Liga.

The Andalusians are fresh from ousting Napoli from the Europa League, winning 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss in Italy last night.

El Grana have surpassed expectations in their maiden European campaign. They will look to channel their high spirits in the league too, where it's looking dire at the moment.

Without a win in six games, Diego Martinez's side have dropped from sixth position down to ninth, a staggering 11 points off the European places. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao, who are just one point below them, also have a game in hand.

Granada's dream of playing in Europe next season is hanging in the balance, but luckily for them, Elche are on a worse run right now.

Back in the Spanish top-flight after five years in the lower divisions, Los Franjiverdes are well on course to head back down. They are languishing second from bottom with just 21 points from 23 games.

After losing their opening game to Real Sociedad, the Alicante outfit went the next four unbeaten, even winning three times. However, Elche's form nosedived thereafter, and they failed to win any of the following 16 games.

Fran Escriba's side restored some normalcy by defeating Eibar last week. But a 3-0 thumping at the hands of the mighty Barcelona in midweek brought them back down to earth.

Granada vs Elche Head-To-Head

In 12 games between the sides, Granada have beaten Elche five times and lost just once, a 2-1 loss in the Copa Del Rey in September 2018.

They remain unbeaten against them in the league, however, evening claiming the spoils earlier this season in a 1-0 away win in December.

Granada Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Elche Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Granada vs Elche Team News

Granada

Neyder Lozano is still recovering from a tibia fracture and will remain out for another month. Meanwhile, Luis Milla is sidelined with a muscle injury.

German Sanchez was sent off in the loss to Huesca and is suspended from the clash.

Injured: Neyder Lozano and Luis Milla

Suspended: German Sanchez

Unavailable: None

Elche

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the match and do not have anyone suspended from the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Granada vs Elche Predicted XI

Granada (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Nehuen Perez, Jesus Vallejo, Adrian Marin; Domingos Quina, Yan Eteki; Dimitri Foulquier, Fede Vico, Alberto Soro; Antonio Puertas.

Elche (3-4-2-1): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema; Miguel Cifuentes, Raul Guti, Omenuke Mfulu, Johan Mojica; Pere Milla, Emiliano Rigoni; Lucas Boye.

Granada vs Elche Prediction

Even though neither side is in good form right now, Granada are certainly a much better team than Elche and even have the home advantage here.

Given the promoted side's horrific run at the moment, this is their ideal chance to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Granada 2-0 Elche